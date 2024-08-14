With festive season nearing, Indian auto industry launched a product offensive

Published Aug 14, 2024

Tata Motors launched the Curvv EV electrifying the Indian PV market

Citroen introduced its fourth product in India, Basalt coupe SUV

Mercedes-Benz launched its most affordable convertible in India, the CLE Cabriolet

But this is just the beginning of the product offensive as several other cars are slated to launch in the coming months

Mahindra Thar Roxx is all set for launch on August 15 as five-door iteration of Thar SUV

Thar Roxx comes as a more practical iteration of the SUV

ICE variant of Curvv is the next big launch from Tata Motors, slated for September 2

Curvv ICE has been already unveiled and the pricing will announced early next month

Audi is also set to launch new Q8 facelift on August 22
