Tata Motors launched the Curvv EV electrifying the Indian PV market
Citroen introduced its fourth product in India, Basalt coupe SUV
Mercedes-Benz launched its most affordable convertible in India, the CLE Cabriolet
But this is just the beginning of the product offensive as several other cars are slated to launch in the coming months
Mahindra Thar Roxx is all set for launch on August 15 as five-door iteration of Thar SUV
Thar Roxx comes as a more practical iteration of the SUV
ICE variant of Curvv is the next big launch from Tata Motors, slated for September 2
Curvv ICE has been already unveiled and the pricing will announced early next month
Audi is also set to launch new Q8 facelift on August 22