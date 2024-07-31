HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Looking To Buy Mahindra Xuv700? Here Are 5 Used Car Alternatives Instead

Looking to buy Mahindra XUV700? Here are 5 used car alternatives instead

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jul 2024, 13:26 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
While the XUV700 offers a compelling package, particularly in the AX variant priced between ₹19.3 lakh and ₹31 lakh on-road, Delhi, it's worth consi
...
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700 has been a runaway hit for the company and the model recently hit two lakh production milestone.
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700 has been a runaway hit for the company and the model recently hit two lakh production milestone.

The Mahindra XUV700 has rapidly gained popularity in India, achieving impressive sales figures since its launch. Its combination of performance, technology, and premium features has contributed to its success. 

While the XUV700 offers a compelling package, particularly in the AX variant priced between 19.3 lakh and 31 lakh on-road, Delhi, it's worth considering alternative options in the used SUV market.

1 Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
Engine
2,694 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The Toyota Fortuner remains a popular choice in the SUV segment. Its robust build, commanding presence, and proven reliability have made it a long-standing favourite. Equipped with a 2.8-liter diesel engine producing 174 bhp and 450 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers ample power and smooth performance. 

Features like 4WD, ABS, ESP, and parking sensors contribute to its appeal. Pre-2018 Fortuner models can be found at around 27 lakh, making it a strong alternative to the new Mahindra XUV700.

2 Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Engine
1,984 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The Skoda Kodiaq presents a compelling alternative to the XUV700, offering a blend of premium design, advanced technology, and luxurious interiors. Positioned above the XUV700 in terms of price, buyers can opt for the top-spec L&K variant with a pre-owned Kodiaq. Its stylish design and impressive feature set, including a powerful 2.0 TSI engine, 4X4 capability, multiple airbags, and advanced infotainment, make it a strong contender. The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq L&K can be found at approximately 28 lakh.

3 MG Gloster
MG Gloster
Engine
1,996 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The MG Gloster offers a compelling proposition for those seeking a feature-rich, premium SUV. While it hasn't quite matched the Fortuner's dominance, the Gloster boasts a strong package. Equipped with a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine producing 215 bhp and 480 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4WD, it delivers impressive performance. A range of premium features, including a large touchscreen, ventilated seats, and advanced safety systems, further enhance its appeal. Pre-2020 Gloster models can be found at around 27 lakh, making it a competitive option in the used SUV market.

4 Kia Carnival
Kia Carnival
Engine
2,199 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The Kia Carnival offers a distinct alternative to the XUV700, positioning itself as a premium MPV rather than an SUV. Known for its spacious and luxurious interior, the Carnival is loaded with features such as a large touchscreen, power-sliding doors, and a comfortable three-zone climate control system. Safety is prioritised with dual airbags, ABS, and electronic stability control.

Powered by a 2.2-liter diesel engine producing 197 bhp and 440 Nm of torque, the Carnival delivers a refined driving experience. The 2020 Kia Carnival Limousine variant is currently available at around 27 lakh.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2024, 13:26 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.