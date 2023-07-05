Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV to make India debut today: LIVE and latest updates

A strong push towards bigger vehicles The Indian car market is being powered by SUVs of all shapes and sizes but MPVs are also a fertile playfield for many, including Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki hardly new to MPV segment The Invicto may be positioned as a premium MPV but the likes of Ertiga and XL6 have been around for several years. Timely updates and the addition of S-CNG technology has helped the company sell both models in strong numbers.

What does the name ‘Invicto’ mean? Maruti is looking to underline the premium yet robust character of its latest - and only - MPV and hence says that Invicto stands for invincible. Interestingly, the name ‘Innova’ itself was based on the English word innovation.

What is Maruti Suzuki looking to achieve with the Invicto? Invcito will be the flaghship model from a company that has dominated the Indian car market with its small and hatchback models thus far. Maruti Suzuki has been adpating to new market trends and hence has been pushing in more SUV models like Grand Vitara and Jimny. But an MPV with an expected starting price of around ₹20 lakh? Speaking to HT Auto previously, Shashank Srivastava - Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales at MSIL - had explained how the MPV is a bold statement of intent from the brand and that while sales numbers may not match those of other Maruti models, the Invicto is a crown on what is now a very diverse product portfolio.

Invicto: The most expensive Maruti car ever? Maruti Suzuki already sells two MPVs - the Ertiga and XL6. The Ertiga is an entry level three-row MPV, while the XL6 was launched as its premium six-seater version with a lot more features. Usually, a carmaker would stop adding more three-row vehicles in its lineup, unless it's an SUV. But, Maruti Suzuki decided to take the plunge in the premium segment with the Invicto, given the popularity of Toyota's Innova brand. The Invicto will be positioned above both Ertiga and XL6 MPVs when launched. It is also expected to cost even more than Grand Vitara SUV, the most expensive model Maruti currently has in its stable.