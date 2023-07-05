HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV, twin to Toyota Innova, officially launched

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV was officially launched in India on Tuesday as the new flagship from the country's largest car maker. The Invicto has a starting price of 24.79 lakh and goes up to 28.42 lakh for the top variant (ex-showroom, introductory). Essentially a re-badged version of Toyota Innova Hycross, the Maruti Invicto is now the most expensive offering from the company here.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2023, 13:53 PM
Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes as the new flagship model from India's largest auto manufacturer. Also, it is the most expensive car from the brand ever launched, with the pricing reaching nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 lakh slab.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium MPV has been finally launched in India at a price range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh- <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, the SUV comes in seven and eight seater options and will be sold through Nexa retail network across India.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets a premium cabin that comes with a wide range of features including a fully digital seven-inch instrument cluster, 10-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting, reclining mid-row seats, multi-zone climate control, eight-way power adjustable driver seat, six-speaker audio system, powered tailgate among others.
The Invicto's touchscreen infotainment system gets Suzuki Connect offers more than 50 remote functionalities and comes built-in. It also offers an E-call function, which is a first in any Maruti Suzuki model. The cabin gets plenty of soft-touch materials, and a vertically-stretched centre console and comes with both seven as well as eight-seat layouts. In the seven-seat layout, the middle row gets captain Seats.
The Invicto offers ample space inside the cabin for the front and rear occupants. The seats are plush, while the black and beige theme enhances its premium appeal.
The Invicto is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with strong hybrid technology. It delivers 183 bhp power and 250 Nm torque. The engine is mated to an e-CVT gearbox. The Invicto comes with three drive modes - Normal, Sport and Eco, and can go from 0-100 kmph in 9.5 seconds. Also, it offers 23.24 kmpl mileage.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the eight model under the Nexa retail chain.
It is for the first time ever that Maruti Suzuki, a company that is largely known for its small and hatchback models, has entered into the MPV space. The Maruti Invicto, therefore, is carrying the weight of some big expectations at a time when its focus has also been on SUV models like Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx and Brezza.

Even as Maruti Suzuki bats big in the SUV sub-segments, the Invicto would be a gamble because the premium MPV segment is completely dominated by the Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross models. While there have been a few rivals in the past, the Innova has managed to build on its years of legacy and popularity.

VariantsPrice (ex-showroom)
Zeta+ (7 seater) 24.79 lakh
Zeta+ (8 seater) 24.84 lakh
Alpha+ (7 seater) 28.42 lakh

But what is it about the Maruti Invicto that makes it a promising offering and one that could indeed take the fight to the Toyota Innova?

As mentioned previously, the Invicto is basically a rebadged version of the Innova Crysta just as the Urban Cruiser was of the Brezza in times gone by. Not only is it the flagship model from Maruti Suzuki but is now the costliest ever Maruti car launched in the country and this alone shows how the brand is looking at tapping into a more premium market while catering to a more premium clientele.

Maruti Invicto MPV: Design highlights

Maruti Suzuki says Invicto has the styling of an SUV but with the practical aspects of an MPV. The Maruti Invicto measures 4,755 mm in length, is 1,850 mm wide and stands 1,795 mm tall. The boot space is at 239 litres with all three rows of seating up. This can be expanded to over 600 litres.

A look at the rear profile of Maruti Suzuki Invicto.
A look at the rear profile of Maruti Suzuki Invicto.
A look at the rear profile of Maruti Suzuki Invicto.
A look at the rear profile of Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

Invicto has a raised front hood while the crossbars on the grille appear very similar to the set up on the face of the Grand Vitara. The LED headlight and tail light set up also seek to underline its rather premium visual appeal.

Maruti Invicto MPV: Colour options

The Invicto comes in four shades - Majestic Silver, Stellar Bronze, Nexa Blue and Mystic White.

Maruti Invicto MPV: Cabin and feature highlights

The Invicto is a three-row vehicle and the company is promising not just space but a whole lot of features as well. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto boasts of a 10-inch infotainment screen, seven-inch digital driver display, a panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting, reclining middle-row seats, eight-way power adjustable driver seat, multi-zone climate control, green-laminated glasses, six-speaker set up, powered tail gate, and more. Suzuki Connect offers more than 50 remote functionalities and comes built in. It also offers E-call function, a first in a Maruti Suzuki model.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

The cabin has plenty of soft-touch materials, a vertically-stretched center console and comes with both seven as well as eight-seat layouts. In the seven-seat layout, the middle row gets Captain Seats.

Maruti Invicto MPV: Engine and mileage details

The Invicto is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and comes with strong hybrid technology. The total power output figure stands at 183 bhp and the engine comes mated to an e-CVT gearbox. The MPV has a torque of 250 Nm. Electronic parking brakes come as standard and the vehicle comes with six airbags, TPMS, 360-degree camera

The Invicto comes with three drive modes - Normal, Sport and Eco, and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds. The Invicto has a claimed mileage of 23.24 kmpl.

Maruti Invicto MPV: Bookings

Maruti Suzuki has already opened bookings for the Invicto at Nexa dealerships. For those who may have a long wait time for Innova Hycross could consider driving home the Invicto. Maruti Suzuki says it has already received 6,200 bookings for the Invicto.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2023, 13:08 PM IST

