India-bound Volvo XC60 facelift debuts globally with new styling, more features

The Volvo XC60 has received a mid-life facelift globally, its second facelift in the current generation. The luxury SUV has received a nip and tuck with the latest update bringing refreshed styling and new features. The new XC60 gets the new design treatment, which we first saw on the XC90 facelift, which arrived late last year globally and is all set for launch in India next month.

The new Volvo XC60 facelift gets a new design treatment along with a new infotainment screen that runs on a new processor. The updated SUV will make i

Volvo XC60 Facelift: Styling Upgrades

The XC60 facelift gets a revamped front profile with a new grille. The vertical-slat grille has been replaced with new diagonal units, while the air vents in the bumper have been redesigned. The luxury SUV also gets new alloy wheels, whereas the taillights get a smoked effect. Volvo has also introduced two new colour options on the new XC60 - Forest Lake and Aurora Silver. The Mulberry Red shade seen on other Volvos will also be available on the XC60.

Also Read : Volvo XC90 facelift to launch in India in March

The Volvo XC60 facelift looks identical to the bigger XC90 SUV, which received similar updates last year

Volvo XC60 Facelift: Interior Changes

The cabin retains most of the dashboard layout but you get an upgraded speaker mesh and new premium materials including Quilted Nordico and Navy Herringbone Weave. There’s a new 11.2-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with a new UX. The infotainment screen is now powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit Platform processor, which Volvo says offers better image quality, over-the-air (OTA) updates and faster overall processing. Other improvements include new cupholders, smarter storage options, and improved wireless phone charging.

Volvo says the XC60 facelift’s cabin is quieter than before and the automaker will offer an optional air suspension and laminated windows. The SUV will also get air purification technology and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system for an enhanced in-cabin experience.

The XC60 facelift retains the same dashboard layout but sports a new 11.2-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with a new UX

Volvo XC60 Facelift: Engines

Volvo has not specified any changes to the powertrain. The SUV is likely to carry over the same engine options, which include turbo petrol and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) motors. There’s the 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 246 bhp and 350 Nm, paired with mild-hybrid technology, which is available in the Indian market. Volvo also offers the 2.0-litre twin-turbo PHEV tuned for 449 bhp and 640 Nm.

The Volvo XC60 is one of the top sellers globally for the brand and is a popular choice in India. Expect the facelifted version to arrive sometime next year with all the latest updates. Volvo plans to launch at least one EV in India every year and is planning to bring the EX30 and EX90 models soon. Meanwhile, the Volvo XC90 facelift is slated to go on sale in India on March 4, 2025.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: