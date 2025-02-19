LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 19, 2025: BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which electric should be your best bet?
Latest news on February 19, 2025: BYD Sealion 7 premium electric SUV competes with rivals such as BMW iX1 LWB, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
19 Feb 2025, 09:23 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which electric should be your best bet?
- BYD Sealion 7 premium electric SUV competes with rivals such as BMW iX1 LWB, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
19 Feb 2025, 08:52 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: BattRE LOEV+ electric scooter with upto 90 km of range launched at ₹70,000
- BattRE Electric Mobility has launched the LOEV+ electric scooter in India, priced from ₹69,999. It features three riding modes and smart connectivity with an informative speedometer showing distance to empty and state of charge.
19 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Tesla showroom locations in India finalised in Delhi and Mumbai as Elon Musk plans EV maker's entry, says report
- US-based EV maker Tesla's India launch speculations have increased since PM Modi's meeting with its CEO Elon Musk.
19 Feb 2025, 07:12 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Delhi registers first electric Gramin Sewa vehicle as part of green mobility push
- Gramin Sewa, launched in 2011, is a para-transit system operating high-capacity three-wheelers in rural areas, unauthorized resettlement colonies, and JJ clusters.
19 Feb 2025, 07:06 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 18: Tesla resumes hiring in India, Mahindra's plan to tackle Tesla, Kawasaki Ninja range gets discount..
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 19 Feb 2025, 07:06 AM IST
