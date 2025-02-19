HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today February 19, 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 19, 2025: BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which electric should be your best bet?

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2025, 09:23 AM
BYD Sealion 7 premium electric SUV competes with rivals such as BMW iX1 LWB, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
Tesla
Latest news on February 19, 2025: BYD Sealion 7 premium electric SUV competes with rivals such as BMW iX1 LWB, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
19 Feb 2025, 09:23 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which electric should be your best bet?

  • BYD Sealion 7 premium electric SUV competes with rivals such as BMW iX1 LWB, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
Read the full story here

19 Feb 2025, 08:52 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: BattRE LOEV+ electric scooter with upto 90 km of range launched at ₹70,000

  • BattRE Electric Mobility has launched the LOEV+ electric scooter in India, priced from 69,999. It features three riding modes and smart connectivity with an informative speedometer showing distance to empty and state of charge.
Read the full story here

19 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Tesla showroom locations in India finalised in Delhi and Mumbai as Elon Musk plans EV maker's entry, says report

  • US-based EV maker Tesla's India launch speculations have increased since PM Modi's meeting with its CEO Elon Musk.
Read the full story here

19 Feb 2025, 07:12 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Delhi registers first electric Gramin Sewa vehicle as part of green mobility push

  • Gramin Sewa, launched in 2011, is a para-transit system operating high-capacity three-wheelers in rural areas, unauthorized resettlement colonies, and JJ clusters.
Read the full story here

19 Feb 2025, 07:06 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 18: Tesla resumes hiring in India, Mahindra's plan to tackle Tesla, Kawasaki Ninja range gets discount..

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2025, 07:06 AM IST

