Mahindra XUV700 new variant launched. Check price and features

Mahindra has introduced a new AX5 variant of its flagship SUV
The AX5 Select variant of the SUV has been launched at a price of ₹16.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
This variant is offered in a 7-seat layout and packs in several features
The features include a skyroof, a 10.24-inch infotainment and a push-button start/stop
It also gets Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, six speakers, AndrenoX and Amazon Alexa
Mahindra said the variant is aimed at buyers looking for top-end features at an affordable price
In terms of pricing, the XUV700 AX5 Select is positioned in the middle of the variant list
MAhindra XUV700 is offered at price between ₹17 lakh and ₹27 lakh (ex-showroom)
XUV700 is among the toip three best-selling SUVs from the carmaker in India