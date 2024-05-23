Mahindra XUV700 new variant launched. Check price and features

Published May 23, 2024

Mahindra has introduced a new AX5 variant of its flagship SUV

The AX5 Select variant of the SUV has been launched at a price of 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

This variant is offered in a 7-seat layout and packs in several features

The features include a skyroof, a 10.24-inch infotainment and a push-button start/stop

It also gets Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, six speakers, AndrenoX and Amazon Alexa

Mahindra said the variant is aimed at buyers looking for top-end features at an affordable price

In terms of pricing, the XUV700 AX5 Select is positioned in the middle of the variant list

MAhindra XUV700 is offered at price between 17 lakh and 27 lakh (ex-showroom)

XUV700 is among the toip three best-selling SUVs from the carmaker in India
