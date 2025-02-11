LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 11, 2025: Mahindra Scorpio N pick-up spotted in Manali
Latest news on February 11, 2025: Mahindra Scorpio N pick-up truck will be sold in two body styles.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
11 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Mahindra Scorpio N pick-up spotted in Manali
- The new pick-up truck will share few of its design elements and underpinnings with the Scorpio N.
11 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara starts reaching dealerships ahead of nearing launch. Everything you must know
- Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is going to be the first-ever electric car from the brand and it will be sold in India as well as exported to international markets also.
11 Feb 2025, 07:58 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 Vespa scooter range launched in India with upgrades, prices start at ₹1.32 lakh
- Going forward, the Vespa VXL will be referred to as just the Vespa, while the SXL will now be called the Vespa S. A new Tech variant adds more features to either model.
First Published Date: 11 Feb 2025, 07:58 AM IST