Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today February 11, 2025: Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Spotted In Manali
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 11, 2025: Mahindra Scorpio N pick-up spotted in Manali

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM
2025 Vespa S
11 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Mahindra Scorpio N pick-up spotted in Manali

  • The new pick-up truck will share few of its design elements and underpinnings with the Scorpio N.
Read the full story here

11 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara starts reaching dealerships ahead of nearing launch. Everything you must know

  • Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is going to be the first-ever electric car from the brand and it will be sold in India as well as exported to international markets also.
Read the full story here

11 Feb 2025, 07:58 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 Vespa scooter range launched in India with upgrades, prices start at ₹1.32 lakh

  • Going forward, the Vespa VXL will be referred to as just the Vespa, while the SXL will now be called the Vespa S. A new Tech variant adds more features to either model.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2025, 07:58 AM IST

