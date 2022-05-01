In pics: Jeep Meridian SUV is sleek to look at but tough on roads
Jeep Meridian SUV is ready to compete with the Toyota Fortuner, one of the toughest SUVs in the segment.
The Jeep Meridian is all-set to enter the three-row SUV segment in India promising to appeal to the buyers with its look and performance. The new SUV will be manufactured locally at Jeep India's facility located in Ranjangaon.
The Jeep Meridian features LED headlights with LED DRLs. It also sports a full-width chrome bar that bisects the front bumper. The SUV sits on 18-inch alloy wheels.
Jeep Meridian comes with LED taillight units, a chrome connector in the middle of the tailgate, a grey rear bumper garnish along with a brake warning light.
Under the hood, the all-new Jeep Meridian SUV comes with a 2.0-litre multi-jet diesel engine capable to churn a power output of 170 hp and a peak torque of 350 Nm. It offers options of a six-speed manual transmission unit and a nine-speed AT. However, it does not offer varied drive modes but rather terrain-select modes.
The Jeep Meridian's AWD system makes it capable to take on off-roads and water. It comes with an all-speed traction control system, electronic stability control and hill-start assist.
The cabin of the Jeep Meridian sports a 10.1-inch infotainment screen that has a high-resolution display. It also features a digital instrument cluster.
Jeep Meridian SUV offers a wireless phone charging station, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, multi-zone climate control and ample storage spaces for the passengers.
Jeep Meridian also comes with a large sunroof that is electrically adjustable.
The new Jeep Meridian SUV offers well-cushioned seats with premium upholstery with plenty of under-thigh support, leg room and knee room for all the passengers.
One can lock the second-row seats of the Jeep Meridian if he or she wishes to. Jeep India says it is the first Jeep in India with a three-row seating arrangement.
First Published Date: 01 May 2022, 12:01 PM IST
