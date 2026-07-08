If I was buying the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, this is the variant I would choose

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has arguably been one of the best-selling SUVs since its introduction last year. It is one of the most affordable compact SUVs in the Indian market with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.49 lakh. With four variants, including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ across petrol, petrol strong hybrid and CNG powertrains, it has a massive variety to choose from. However, I would buy the ZXi variant for the following reasons:

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris ZXi balances value, features and safety with petrol, hybrid and CNG powertrains, premium equipment, six airbags and multiple transmission choices, priced from ₹ 13.56 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki Victoris ZXi Variant: Powertrains

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris ZXi variant is offered across multiple powertrain options, including a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing 101.64 bhp and 139 Nm of torque, a 1.5L petrol strong hybrid engine producing 113 bhp and 141 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with CNG producing 86.6 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki ZXi Variant: Features

The feature list of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris includes front sliding armrest, sunglass holder, cruise control, keyless entry, drive modes, adjustable tilt and telescopic steering wheel, a 7-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, over-the-air updates, steering mounted audio controls, panoramic sunroof, seat height adjustment, 60:40 folding rear seats, push button start system, automatic climate control, cabin AC filter, rear AC vents and electrically foldable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), among other features.

Maruti Suzuki ZXi Variant: Safety

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris’ ZXI variant offers safety features including electronic stability program, traction control system, engine drag control, hill hold assist, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, six airbags, engine immobiliser, speed warning buzzer, tyre repair kit and six airbags, among others.

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Maruti Suzuki ZXi Variant: Price

The ZXi variant is available with a five-speed manual transmission, a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and an eCVT with the strong hybrid engine option. The Victoris ZXi MT variant is priced at ₹13.56 lakh, while the Victoris ZXi AT variant is priced at ₹15.12 lakh. The CNG variant of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris ZXi variant is priced at ₹14.56 lakh, while the string hybrid powertrain-equipped ZXi variant of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is priced at ₹17.79 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

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