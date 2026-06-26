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If I was buying the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, this is the variant I would pick

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2026, 16:40 pm
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The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi offers the best value with seven-seat practicality, balanced features, smart-hybrid and CNG options, everyday comfort, and affordable pricing, making it an ideal family MPV.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
If I was buying the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, this is the variant I would pick
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
If I was buying the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, this is the variant I would pick
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
EMI starting at just
₹11,600/ month
Check Eligibility

Indians are predominantly family-oriented, which means more family members in a single household. Hatchbacks, sedans and smaller SUVs usually hold four to five passengers at a time, which makes it irrelevant for people who live in a joint family. MPVs or seven-seater SUVs are the best bet for people living in joint families since it has enough space to accommodate almost everyone in the family. When it comes to MPVs, Ertiga is one of the best-selling cars in India, owing to its comfortable ride, ease of driving and overall reliability. However, I would buy the ZXI variant, which is a variant below the top-spec ZXi+

Why buy the ZXi variant?

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi variant is the value-for-money variant in the lineup. The variant is added with lifestyle amenities in the ZXi variant, as well as a few important features. Additionally, it is the most affordable seven-seater car in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup, making it even more popular amongst Indians. The ZXi variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga balances features and price perfectly. Moreover, the features that are equipped with the ZXi variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga are likely to be used on a day-to-day basis. Priced at 10.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual, 11.92 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CNG variant and 12.31 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic variant, the Ertiga continues to be one of the best value-for-money propositions in the country.

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Engine options of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by a K15C naturally aspirated four-cylinder smart hybrid engine producing 101.6 bhp and 139 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga boasts a CNG powertrain producing 86.6 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

Also Read : Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant spec comparison: Prices, features, safety

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi: Features

The interior of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi features dual-tone interiors, dual-tone upholstery, rear roof spoiler, 60:40 second row split, 50:50 third row split, multi-information display (MID) with coloured display, gear shift indicator, outside temperature gauge, distance to empty, engine start/stop button, AC vents for all three rows, all power windows, paddle shifters (with automatic transmission), 7-inch digital infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four-speaker system and multi-function steering wheel, among other features.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2026, 16:40 pm IST

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