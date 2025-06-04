Hyundai Verna gets a new SX+ variant starting at 13.79 lakh. Here's what it gets

Hyundai has introduced a new variant for its Verna sedan, the SX+. The new Hyundai Verna SX+ is priced starting at ₹13.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SX+ variant of the sedan will be offered only with the 1.5 MPi engine mated with either of two transmission options, a manual and an iVT. The higher spec iVT variant is priced at a premium to the manual at ₹15.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Verna: New features on SX+

The new variant of the Hyundai Verna gets multiple features that contribute to the in-cabin experience. A few of the features include a Bose 8 speaker system, leather seat upholstery, ventilated and heated front seats, front parking sensors, LED headlamps and more such modern conveniences. The Korean carmaker has introduced this new variant right after it released new variants for the brand's 7-seater SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar.

Hyundai Verna: Engine

The Hyundai Verna is available with either a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit. The 1.5-litre NA petrol engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and IVT, while it churns out 114 bhp peak power and 143.8 Nm of maximum torque. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT unit as transmission choices. The turbocharged engine is capable of pumping out 157 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque.

Commenting on the introduction of new Verna SX+ trim & Wired to Wireless Adapter, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, " At HMIL, we are consistently driven by our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ and customer-centric innovation. The introduction of the new VERNA SX+ variant aligns with our goal to democratise premium features and elevate ownership experience for our customers."

Hyundai Verna: Other features

The Hyundai Verna features a massive panoramic display for infotainment as well as driver information. The 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen with support for 12 languages and the digital cluster with TFT MID are curved. There are two dashboard colour options - and there are two colour options - Black with Red accents in the turbo variant and Black and Beige for the non-turbo models.

The Hyundai Verna also gets ventilated and heated front seats, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system. The Verna feature list also includes 64-light ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat and leather seats. It further gets ADAS level 2 features. These include Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Safe Exit Warning, among many others. Verna also offers six airbags.

