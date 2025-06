Hyundai announces discounts up to 80,000 on Exter, i20, Venue and Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai India has announced discounts of up to ₹85,000 on four models in its product lineup, including the i20, Venue, Exter, and the Grand i10 NIOS over social media. The Korean car maker has been announcing benefits on these hatchbacks and SUVS month after month. In April, the maximum benefits that could be availed were capped at ₹70,000. This time around, the manufacturer has also included its recently onboarded brand ambassador, Pankaj Tripathi, in the official publicity poster.

These benefits include offers like cash discounts, exchange discounts and scrappage bonus. Terms and conditions from the manufacturer will be applicable on these discounts and the benefits may vary in different cities. If you're looking to avail them, visit the dealership to get to know specific details on these discounts related to your region.

Hyundai Exter discount

The Hyundai Exter is a popular compact SUV from Hyundai, competing with rivals like the Tata Punch. Currently, the Exter offers the least benefits of the lot, totalling ₹55,000 off the ex-showroom price. This SUV ranges from ₹5.99 lakh to ₹10.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the Hyundai Exter is a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with either a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. There is also a CNG variant available, which produces 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, featuring dual-cylinder CNG technology for extra cargo space.

Hyundai i20 discount

Hyundai's sporty hatchback, the i20, offers benefits up to ₹55,000. Its pricing ranges from ₹7.04 lakh to ₹11.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The i20 is especially popular among younger audiences and comes with a 1.2-litre Kappa engine with two transmission choices. This engine generates a peak power of 86.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm and torque of 114.7 Nm at 4,200 rpm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual or an intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

Hyundai Venue discount

The Hyundai Venue stands out with up to ₹85,000 in benefits through this offer. It has an ex-showroom price starting at ₹7.94 lakh and going up to ₹13.62 lakh and is available in seven trim levels with three engine options. The Venue is equipped with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. A 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is also available, generating 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre variant comes with a five-speed manual transmission, while the turbocharged engine features a choice between a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. A 1.5-litre diesel engine is offered as well, delivering 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS discount

Hyundai is also providing discounts on the Grand i10 NIOS hatchback in addition to the Venue, i20 and Exter. The Grand i10 NIOS is Hyundai's smallest model in India, priced between ₹5.98 lakh and ₹8.38 lakh (ex-showroom). In June, buyers can enjoy benefits up to ₹65,000.

The Grand i10 NIOS features a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 81 bhp at 6,000 rpm and delivers 113.8 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and a smart automatic AMT.

