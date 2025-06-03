Hyundai Alcazar gets new diesel and DCT petrol variants starting at 17.86 lakh

Hyundai has announced changes to the variant lineup of the Alcazar SUV. The updated Hyundai Alcazar lineup will feature a new Corporate trim with a diesel engine starting at ₹17.86 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the Korean carmaker has also introduced a new DCT transmission option to the Prestige variant of the SUV with the petrol engine for consumers who require a more performance-oriented drive.

The new Corporate trim will be offered in two transmission options, including a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. Closely preceding these new variant additions, the manufacturer had also introduced a new wired-to-wireless adapter for the Alcazar, enabling users to access their mobile applications (as supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) without a cable. This adapter was made available across three trim levels of the Alcazar, namely Prestige, Platinum and Signature and will also be offered on the newly announced variants.

Hyundai Alcazar: Corporate and Prestige variant features

The news trim levels of the Alcazar will both feature 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, bridge-type roof rails, quad-beam LED headlamps and sequential turn signals on the outside. The safety kit for these variants will include 6 airbags, ESC, hill-start assist and VSM.

In terms of convenience, the SUV will get dual-zone climate control, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless charging for the front row, a smart key with push button start and connected car technology via Hyundai Bluelink.

Hyundai Alcazar: New variants pricing

The new DCT transmission with the Prestige 7-seater trim has been priced at ₹18,63,700 (ex-showroom). The new Corporate 7-seater variant mated with the manual transmission has been priced at ₹17,86,700 (ex-showroom) and the Corporate 7-seater variant with the automatic transmission has been priced at ₹19,28,700 (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Alcazar: Engine options and performance

The Hyundai Alcazar was first introduced in 2021, and later in 2024, a facelift model was introduced. The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is priced between ₹14.99 lakh and ₹21.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar comes with two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine which can generate 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque. This engine comes paired to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. There is also a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel motor which offers 114 bhp power and 250 Nm of torque. This engine is paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic unit.

Hyundai Alcazar: Interior

The Hyundai Alcazar features a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The three-row SUV can be had with either a six-seater layout with second row captain seats, or a seven-seater layout with a bench row seating for the second row. The SUV's cabin sports a dual-tone theme, which carries new shades such as Noble Brown and Haze Navy.

Moving to the third row, the Alcazar gets individual armrests. All the six-seater trims of the SUV come with ventilated individual seats for the third row, while the seven-seater variant gets this feature only for the front row. Among other features, the SUV gets a USB charging pad, repositioned behind the back of the front row's armrest. The front row seats get electronic adjustability with memory function.

