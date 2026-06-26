Hyundai unveils 8th-gen Elantra at the 2026 Busan Mobility Show

South Korean automaker Hyundai has officially unveiled the eighth-generation Elantra during a press conference at the 2026 Busan Mobility Show. The new Elantra represents a major advancement for the compact sedan segment, aligning with Hyundai's transition toward software-centric vehicles, integrating Pleos Connect , alongside the language model-based generative AI agent, Gleo AI.

Hyundai has unveiled the eighth-generation Elantra at the 2026 Busan Mobility Show, featuring a new design, AI-powered Pleos Connect, larger dimensions, hybrid and petrol powertrains, advanced safety technologies, with bookings opening later this year

2027 Hyundai Elantra: Design

The exterior design of the Elantra originates from Hyundai’s ‘Art of Steel’ design philosophy, combining lines with strong, structured surfaces. The front end is defined by a futuristic grille and ‘H-edge lighting’ daytime running lights, utilising slim LEDs to create a wider, lower stance.

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The side profile continues to be a classic three-box sedan silhouette, but with a longer hood and muscular fenders. The slim-neck side mirrors, lift-up flush door handles, bold side skirts, and the 18-inch wheels with a geometric 5-spoke pattern make the aerodynamic and futuristic detailing pop. The rear continues the design language of the front with the H-shaped taillights, a vertical auxiliary brake light, a trunk lid designed as a spoiler, and an aerodynamic diffuser.

Hyundai also offers six new exterior paint options, including Kodiak Blue Matte, Raptor Grey Matte, and Graphene Green Pearl and three new interior colour schemes, including Cognac, Ivory Rose, and Chalk Beige.

2027 Hyundai Elantra: Dimensions

The all-new Elantra measures 4,765 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width, and 1,425 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. Compared to the outgoing model, the length has increased by 55 mm, the width by 30 mm, and the wheelbase by 30 mm, resulting in more interior space.

2027 Hyundai Elantra: Interior

The interior of the 2027 Hyundai Elantra features a symmetrical, driver-centric cockpit layout where the centre console and door armrests wrap around the operator. The cabin is equipped with a large, centrally positioned 14.6-inch or 12.9-inch rectangular display, complemented by physical buttons. Additionally, a secondary display is positioned within the driver's direct line of sight to provide driving data.

The Android Automotive Operating System-based Pleos Connect system supports screen-splitting capabilities for multitasking. Additional features in the 2027 Hyundai Elantra include a Bang & Olufsen sound system, Built-in Cam 2 Plus, Over-the-Air software updates, Hyundai Digital Key 2, and 100W ultra-fast charging USB ports, among others.

2027 Hyundai Elantra: Engine Options

The 2027 Hyundai Elantra is available with two different engine options. This includes a 2.0L petrol engine and a 1.6L strong hybrid-petrol engine. The former produces a peak power output of 146.96 bhp, paired with an intelligent variable transmission (iVT). The petrol-strong hybrid engine, on the other hand, produces a combined output of 154.85 bhp.

It is equipped with a regenerative braking feature, which modulates deceleration forces based on surrounding traffic patterns and navigation data. Not only that, but the regenerative braking system is paired with the Hybrid Hierarchical Predictive Control System, a software solution that analyses upcoming road topography to control battery cycles in a predictive manner.

Additionally, a new Stay Mode allows passengers to utilise the full functionality of the climate control and infotainment systems while parked without keeping the combustion engine active, mimicking the stationary behaviour of a pure electric vehicle.

2027 Hyundai Elantra: Safety

The South Korean automaker has increased the utilisation of ultra-high-strength steel to achieve the highest structural tensile strength in the category. The model is equipped with Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control 2, which automatically decreases vehicle speed at intersections, speed bumps, and speed-enforcement areas on both expressways and secondary public roads.

Lastly, the safety suite also includes ten airbags, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2, Lane Keeping Assist 2, Highway Driving Assist 2, Steering Wheel Grip Detection, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, and Safe Exit Warning.

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2027 Hyundai Elantra: Launch Timeline

Hyundai plans to publish finalised trim specifications, official fuel efficiency ratings, and retail pricing in the third quarter of the year, at which point order books will formally open. In anticipation, an ‘Early Pass’ pre-registration event is active on the official corporate website through August 2. Additionally, a lottery system will award five registrants a purchase subsidy of 1 million won, and 100 registrants a down payment subsidy of 100,000 won, provided vehicle delivery occurs by December 31.

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