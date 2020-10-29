Hyundai i20 is all set to reinvent itself to mount an attack in the premium hatchback segment in the country, one in which it has had a place of distinction for over a decade. Launched first in 2008, i20 has been a key product for Hyundai since and the latest model promises to raise the bar up by several notches. And yet, the field of play isn't as fluid as it was all those years ago. The launch of Tata Altroz earlier this year, in particular, has intensified competition and given prospective buyers something to (also) consider.

And based on what Hyundai has officially revealed about the upcoming i20, it is clear that the buyer has a plethora of options when homing in on a premium hatchback. So what will i20 have on offer in terms of engine and transmission vis-a-vis Altroz.

Altroz went off the block earlier in 2020 with two engine options - a 1.2 litre Revotron petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel motor. The petrol unit has 85 bhp of max power and with 113 Nm of torque. The diesel unit belts out 89 bhp of power and has 200 Nm of torque. A turbo petrol engine is coming up soon.

Hyundai has confirmed it will get 1.2-litre petrol,1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine options. It is hardly a surprise that both Tata Motors and Hyundai have chosen to persist with diesel engines at a time when a few rivals have ditched it completely.

Hyundai i20, however, will have a clear advantage when it comes to transmission options on offer. The upcoming vehicle will get manual transmission, 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) and a segment-first IMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission). In contrast, the Altroz lags significantly behind with only a five-speed manual transmission unit currently on offer. A DCT unit, however, is expected shortly.

In terms of variants, Altroz does offer a plethora of options. The cheapest at around ₹5.44 lakh (ex showroom) is the XE petrol, followed by XM, XT, XZ and XZ Option. Hyundai i20 will be offered in four variants - Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O).

In terms of hues, Altroz is offered in five colour options - High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Skyline Silver, Downtown Red and Avenue White. There are no dual-tone options available currently. In contrast, i20 will get six single-tone colour options - Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Metallic Cooper, and two dual-tone options - Polar White with Black roof and Fiery red with Black roof.

The Altroz is a solid product from Tata Motors and has found many takers. It has a five-star safety rating, a capable drive performance, stylish looks and an attractive price structure. The new i20, at least on paper, also claims to have all of these barring the price structure which would be known only on November 5 when the car is officially launched.