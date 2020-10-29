Like every year, automobile sales are expected to rise in India with the ongoing festive season. While a majority of automakers have already successfully achieved the pre-covid sales levels, the next few weeks will most likely further boost the numbers to a new high. Automakers such as Hyundai, Nissan and Royal Enfield have reserved some key products for November and here are the top picks from what's getting launched in the next month.

2021 Hyundai i20:

The next-gen Hyundai i20 is quite a major launch for the India's second leading carmaker. While the company is yet to declare its official launch date, the updated premium hatchback is speculated to be launched in early November.

(Also read: Hyundai i20 2020 makes use of 66% high-strength steel, automation for precision)

Royal Enfield Meteor 350:

The Chennai based bike maker revealed recently that its next launch will be of the Meteor 350 motorcycle which will go on sale in India on November 6. The bike was earlier said to be launched in the earlier part of the current year but supply chain issues due to the pandemic forced Royal Enfield to delay the launch date to November.

Nissan Magnite:

Nissan revealed the Magnite subcompact SUV a few days back. It is going to rival the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Vitara Brezza. It will be plonked with an HRA0 1.0-litre turbo engine which will come mated to a a five-speed manual transmission and X-Tronic CVT gearbox option. While Nissan hasn't officially confirmed a launch date, it is expected to be brought out in November and is expected to be priced in the range of ₹6.5 lakh to ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ducati Mutistrada 950 BS 6:

The Mutistrada 950 is going to be launched in the country on November 2. The company has already initiated bookings on the bike at a reservation amount of ₹1 lakh. It was already on sale in the country until the latest emission norms came into play starting from April 1. With the latest update, the new motorcycle brings forward tweaked mechanical configuration as well as new features and colours.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield launches new riding jacket range starting from ₹4,950)

KTM 250 Adventure:

Select KTM dealers have already started accepting pre-bookings on the 250 Adventure. While the orange bike maker is yet to officially declare the launch details of the new smaller ADV, but the bike is said to be launched next month. It will be placed under the existing 390 Adventure motorcycle.