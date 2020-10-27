Hyundai i20 2020 is gearing up for an India launch in November and the Korean car maker is promising a host of stylish upgrades and feature additions. Above all though is the commitment to safety and the car maker on Tuesday informed that the upcoming i20 makes use of 66% advanced and high-strength steel for a robust 'superstructure.'

Design sketches of 2020 Hyundai i20.

Hyundai claims that the use of high-strength steel makes the new i20 lighter and yet significantly enhances its crash-worthiness. Created using 5,400 tonnes stamping at the press shop, this superstructure forms the core of the new i20's safety features.

Additionally, Hyundai informs that the use of an advanced digital gauge to check panel tinning distribution helps to manufacture zero crack panels. The use of 3D scanning of parts makes analyzing and strengthening press panels possible with a high degree of precision and accuracy.

The shell of the upcoming Hyundai i20.

As many as 72 robots used further ensure that the i20 confirms to not just a high level of quality standard but has long-lasting stylish and glossy looks, claims Hyundai. In this regard, the company makes use of an Anode Cell Current Monitoring system that improves the paint quality application process.

The outer body of the i20 is claimed to have long-lasting rust protection and resistance to corrosion courtesy what the company calls 'High-Throw Power 7th Generation Electro Deposition Paint.'

As far as the engine performance is concerned, Hyundai informs that the i20 has been extensively tested to ensure a high level of performance. In Hyundai's in-house endurance lab tests, the performance with load condition for 849 hours and without load condition for five lakh cycles have been assessed for transmission systems. Over 350 hours of tests have been conducted for the engine system as well.

Hyundai also employed a 'Cold Test Bed' that is an eco-friendly way of testing the engines over 15 parameters, without burning fuel. It is a fully automated system in which 100% of the produced engines are tested before assembling in vehicles.

While the assembly line ensures 80% of the car's parts are fixed, there is a 324-point check in HIDIS (Hyundai Integrated Digital Inspection System) to mitigate any chances of faults.

Out in the open, Hyundai claims that the new i20 has undergone an exhaustive test process on 18 drive tracks with conditions mimicking extreme weather conditions.

As such, Hyundai is betting big on the new i20 to once again make a solid mark in the premium hatchback segment once officially launched. The car will compete against the likes of Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz.



