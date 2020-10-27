Hyundai i20 2020 is one of the most eagerly awaited car launches of the year and the carmaker on Tuesday officially released the images of the premium hatchback while announcing pre-launch bookings will open from Wednesday (October 28). Interested customers can make the bookings for Hyundai i20 2020 for a deposit amount of ₹21,000.

Hyundai informs that interested customers can make the bookings for the i20 at any of its dealerships across the country or make use of its online - Click2Buy - platform as well.