The Chennai based bike maker announced on Thursday that it is going to launch the much awaited Meteor 350 motorcycle on November 6. The launch of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was said to be delayed multiple times in the past.

The upcoming retro-classic cruiser from Royal Enfield was also spotted amidst testing on the public roads a few months back. Its exterior design along with feature and specifications were also leaked online, giving a good hint on the expectations from the upcoming cruiser bike.

The Meteor 350 will be most likely introduced in three variants - Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. As per the previously leaked documents, the bike will be kitted up with a standard 'Tripper Navigation' feature. The available details suggest that it is a Bluetooth enabled navigation system for Royal Enfield bikes. It will surely come handy for long distance travelers.

The bike is going to feature a new 350 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, long-stroke engine. As per the leaked details, this powertrain pumps out 20.2 bhp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. Moreover, there will also be a new transmission with smoother and lighter clutch action.

The Meteor 350 is going to be a direct replacement to the Thunderbird 350X motorcycle and is expected to be priced in the range of ₹1.60 lakh to ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

