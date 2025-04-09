Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo or Tata Punch Pure iCNG- Which entry level CNG SUV will you pick

Since the fuel prices are constantly on a rise, while the environmental requirements compel customers toward cleaner mobility alternatives, factory-fit CNG cars have become the convenient option for city users. In view of the demand, the Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo was introduced as the new base version for the Hy-CNG Duo range of Exter. The Exter EX CNG enters into a direct competition with the Tata Punch Pure iCNG, which is already a top player in the budget CNG micro-SUV market.

Both cars deliver a blend of fuel economy, small size, and SUV-like design at attractive prices, and are well-suited for urban driving at low operating costs. They also feature dual-cylinder CNG technology, meaning usable boot space—a major advance over the old single-tank designs. Here is a detailed comparison to guide you in determining which of these might be the best choice for you.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo launched at ₹7.50 lakh. Check details

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Price

The Hyundai Exter EX CNG costs ₹7.50 lakh, which is ₹20,000 higher than the Tata Punch Pure iCNG, which costs ₹7.30 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Although the price difference might be minimal, it can be a deciding factor for buyers looking for value-for-money and cost-effective running costs.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Dimensions

Dimensionally, the two micro-SUVs are more or less identical with small variations. The Tata Punch is slightly longer at 3827 mm compared to the Exter's 3815 mm. It is also 32 mm wider, providing a width of 1742 mm versus 1710 mm on the Exter. However, the Exter is taller at 1631 mm, as opposed to the Punch's 1615 mm. The Hyundai also beats the Tata on wheelbase at 2450 mm, which is 5 mm longer.

Also watch: Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other

These differences equate to very similar cabin space, although the Exter's increased height might confer a slight advantage in headroom. Crucially, both SUVs employ twin-cylinder CNG tanks that serve to retain boot space, enhancing practicality over previous single-cylinder configurations.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Engine and Performance

Both the Exter and Punch are fitted with a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit and a 5-speed manual transmission. But there are configuration and performance differences. The Exter has a four-cylinder engine that generates 68 bhp of power and 92.5 Nm of torque. The Punch, however, receives a three-cylinder motor but delivers marginally better numbers — 72.4 bhp of power and 103 Nm of torque. On-paper performance-wise, the Punch edges ahead even though its engine configuration is less complex. The increased torque generation should also contribute to improved drivability, particularly in urban conditions.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Features and Safety

Although these are basic variants, both the cars come with a set of basic features focused on practicality and safety. The Hyundai Exter EX CNG boasts of six airbags as standard. It also comes with ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a central locking system, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, and reminders for each seatbelt. Further features include a half-digital dashboard with a colour MID, LED rear lights, power front windows, and height-adjusting driver's seat.

Also Read : Tata pips Mahindra to take no. 3 spot in FY2025 passenger vehicle sales, Punch EV remains bestselling e-car

Conversely, the Tata Punch Pure iCNG features dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It also has Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a feature that is not to be found in the Exter EX. Convenience-wise, the Punch has tilt steering adjustment and 90-degree opening doors, which enhance ease of use. Still, it misses out on LED taillamps and driver's seat height adjustment.

Neither of the two models features an infotainment system, as is common in entry-level models, but both have sufficient features to meet basic driving and safety requirements.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: