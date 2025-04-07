Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo launched at 7.50 lakh. Check details

The Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo lineup has been expanded with a new trim level. The new EX variant of the Exter Hy-CNG Duo is priced at ₹7.50 lakh, ex-showroom. With this, the new variant becomes the entry point to the Exter Hy-CNG Duo lineup.

The newly introduced Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo EX variant comes equipped with a host of features aimed at enhancing safety and convenience. It features six airbags, a 4.2-inch colour TFT multi-information display, and signature H-LED tail lamps. The variant also offers driver seat height adjustment and keyless entry, along with a range of other functional additions.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo EX variant: Specs

The Hyundai Exter Hy- CNG Duo gets two small CNG cylinders instead of a large one. Hyundai is also offering an Integrated Electronic Control Unit that should smoothen out the process of shifting from petrol to CNG or vice versa.

Powering the SUV is the 1.2 l Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The engine produces 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque. There would be no automatic gearbox. Hyundai is claiming a CNG Duo delivers a fuel efficiency of 27.1 km/kg (ARAI Tested).

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we are committed to offering smart mobility solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. The introduction of the EX variant in the Hyundai EXTER Hy-CNG Duo lineup is a testament to our customer-centric approach, ensuring that smart mobility is accessible to a wider audience."

Hyundai Exter discount

Hyundai had recently announced discounts on multiple products in its portfolio, including the Exter. The Exter is a popular compact SUV from Hyundai, competing with rivals like the Tata Punch. Currently, the Exter offers the benefits of up to ₹50,000 off the ex-showroom price. This SUV ranges from ₹5.99 lakh to ₹10.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with the CNG powertrain, the Hyundai Exter also gets a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with either a five-speed manual or AMT transmission.

