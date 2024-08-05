Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which mid-size SUV is best for you

One of the most loved SUVs from coast to coast is the Hyundai Creta . This year, the South Korean carmaker introduced an updated version of the SUV for 2024. With its introduction, the new Hyundai Creta stepped bang in the middle of the very competitive mid-size SUV group, pitted against strong rivals such as the Skoda Kushaq , Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara , Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder , Volkswagen Taigun and many more.

One of its main competitors happens to beone of its siblings—the Kia Seltos. Here is the detailed comparison between the 2024 Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

2024 Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos: Dimensions

Both Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos come with unique designs and stylish looks in their newest avatar. The new Creta, in particular, looks more astonishing in its design this time. Based on the same platform, both SUVs almost have the same dimensions.

The Kia Seltos is a shade longer and wider than the Hyundai Creta, while the latter is marginally taller. Both share an identical wheelbase of 2610mm.

2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Specification

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is powered by three different engines—two petrol and one diesel. The petrol variants have a 1.5-litre MPi engine and a 1.5-litre Kappa turbocharged GDi unit. The 1.5-litre MPi petrol motor churning out 113 bhp of peak power and 144 Nm of maximum torque. The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit develops 157 bhp of peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque. The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine is good for 113 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of max torque. One can choose from a six-speed manual, IVT, seven-speed DCT, and six-speed automatic as transmission options with this SUV.

The Kia Seltos also gets two petrol and one diesel engine options. It gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit, with the other two consisting of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Gearbox options are a six-speed manual, IVT, six-speed iMT, seven-speed DCT, and six-speed automatic. These engines put out the same power and torque outputs as the Hyundai Creta.

2024 Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos: Features

The latest avatars of both the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are feature-rich. Both Creta and Seltos have a host of modern features in common. Both the SUVs get LED headlamps, DRLs, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, panoramic sunroof, six airbags, electronic stability control, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, premium audio, and a 360-degree camera as standard.

While the Seltos does sport an exclusive head-up display in its top variant, the X-Line, both offer higher variants that can be equipped with level two advanced ADAS systems featuring adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

