Kia Seltos to Honda Elevate: Which compact SUV offers better mileage

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 18, 2023

Here is a quick look at the fuel efficiency figures of the compact SUVs on sale in India

The new Kia Seltos, powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine offers 17 kmpl in manual and 17.7 kmpl with AT

Maruti Grand Vitara, which is also offered with hybrid tech, offers mileage of 21.11 kmpl in manual and 20.58 kmpl with AT

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder offers similar fuel efficiency as its technical cousin Grand Vitara

 Check product page

The upcoming Honda Elevate SUV claims fuel efficiency of 15.31 kmpl in manual and 16.92 kmpl with AT

Hyundai Creta, the best-selling compact SUV in India, offer mileage of 16.8 kmpl in manual and 16.9 kmpl with CVT gearbox

Skoda Kushaq, India's safest car, comes with a 1.0-litre engine and offers up to 19.76 kmpl mileage

Volkswagen Taigun SUV, Kushaq's technical cousin offers up to 19.87 kmpl of mileage
Also check out the new compact SUV Citroen C# Aircross review ahead of its launch in India
Click Here