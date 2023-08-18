Kia Seltos to Honda Elevate: Which compact SUV offers better mileage

Here is a quick look at the fuel efficiency figures of the compact SUVs on sale in India
The new Kia Seltos, powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine offers 17 kmpl in manual and 17.7 kmpl with AT
Maruti Grand Vitara, which is also offered with hybrid tech, offers mileage of 21.11 kmpl in manual and 20.58 kmpl with AT
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder offers similar fuel efficiency as its technical cousin Grand Vitara
The upcoming Honda Elevate SUV claims fuel efficiency of 15.31 kmpl in manual and 16.92 kmpl with AT
Hyundai Creta, the best-selling compact SUV in India, offer mileage of 16.8 kmpl in manual and 16.9 kmpl with CVT gearbox
Skoda Kushaq, India's safest car, comes with a 1.0-litre engine and offers up to 19.76 kmpl mileage
Volkswagen Taigun SUV, Kushaq's technical cousin offers up to 19.87 kmpl of mileage