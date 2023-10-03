Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Harrier facelift teased officially, bookings will open on this date

Tata Motors has officially teased the facelifted version of the Harrier for the very first time. The manufacturer will start accepting bookings of the Harrier facelift on 6th October. The updated SUV will come with a revamped design language that will look like Curvv. The interiors will also be updated and there is a possibility that Tata might also introduce the petrol engine finally.

03 Oct 2023
Tata Harrier facelift will come with a connected light bar in the front as well as at the rear.
