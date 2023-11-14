Both the updated Tata Harrier and Tata Safari SUVs come with a significantly revamped design and new features onboard
Now, to clear the inventory of the pre-facelift Harrier and Safari, the SUVs are being offered with up to ₹1.40 lakh discount
The pre-facelift Tata SUVs are being offered with up to ₹75,000 cash discount
The cash discount is clubbed with exchange bonus of up to ₹50,000 and corporate offers of up to ₹15,000
Despite this, there are dealer-level offers available on the pre-facelift Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs
Tata Motors is expecting to clear the stock of unsold pre-facelift Harrier and Safari SUVs in November, fuelled by the festive demand
Despite a revamped design and fresh features, facelifted Safari and Harrier SUVs come with same engine as pre-facelift models
Both the SUVs get power from a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, which is available with manual and automatic gearbox options
The engine now comes complying to the BH6 Phase 2 emission norms