Tata Motors has recently launched the updated Safari and harrier SUVs in India

Published Nov 14, 2023

Both the updated Tata Harrier and Tata Safari SUVs come with a significantly revamped design and new features onboard

Now, to clear the inventory of the pre-facelift Harrier and Safari, the SUVs are being offered with up to 1.40 lakh discount

The pre-facelift Tata SUVs are being offered with up to 75,000 cash discount

The cash discount is clubbed with exchange bonus of up to 50,000 and corporate offers of up to 15,000

Despite this, there are dealer-level offers available on the pre-facelift Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs

Tata Motors is expecting to clear the stock of unsold pre-facelift Harrier and Safari SUVs in November, fuelled by the festive demand

Despite a revamped design and fresh features, facelifted Safari and Harrier SUVs come with same engine as pre-facelift models

Both the SUVs get power from a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, which is available with manual and automatic gearbox options

The engine now comes complying to the BH6 Phase 2 emission norms
