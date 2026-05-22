Honda ZR-V pre-launch bookings open; Deliveries begin from July 2026

The Honda ZR-V has been officially unveiled in India ahead of its market launch, marking the Japanese carmaker’s return to the country’s midsize SUV space with a new flagship offering. Positioned between the HR-V and CR-V in Honda ’s global lineup, the ZR-V will arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU) imported from Japan. The company has confirmed that pre-launch bookings are now open, while customer deliveries are scheduled to commence from the second week of July 2026.

The SUV measures 4,567 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, 1,621 mm in height, and rides on a 2,655 mm wheelbase, making it significantly larger than the India-spec Elevate. Unlike the latter’s upright proportions, the ZR-V adopts a more crossover-like stance with smoother surfacing and a tapered roofline aimed at delivering a sportier aesthetic.

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Honda ZR-V: Design

The Honda ZR-V features sleek LED headlamps and 18-inch alloy wheels

At the front, the SUV features sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, paired with an understated two-part grille design. Lower-spec variants receive a honeycomb-pattern grille insert, while higher trims adopt vertical slats. Large C-shaped air intake housings are integrated into the bumper, flanking a lower mesh grille.

The ZR-V carries a distinctive silhouette with minimal body cladding, flush surfacing, 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, and a gently sloping roofline that flows into the tailgate. The rear end incorporates LED tail lamps that slightly resembles those on the City and Elevate, while a roof spoiler and rear diffuser with dual-exit exhausts housed in satin chrome surrounds add a sportier touch.

Honda ZR-V: Hybrid powertrain

Powering the ZR-V is Honda’s e:HEV strong-hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with two electric motors and an e-CVT. The power unit delivers 181 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, while claimed fuel economy stands at 22.79 kmpl. One motor functions as the traction unit driving the wheels, while the second acts as a generator. The system supports three driving modes, namely Normal, Sport, and Eco. Regenerative braking is available to recover energy during deceleration.

Honda is additionally offering a 5-year/1,00,000 km warranty for hybrid system components for additional peace of mind.

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Honda ZR-V: Interior and tech

The SUV gets a panoramic sunroof, a large infotainment touchscreen with wireless connectivity, wireless charging, and heated front seats and standard

Inside, the dashboard design remains consistent with Honda’s latest global offerings, with a focus on physical controls for key functions. The SUV comes equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster and a high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include wireless charging, USB Type-C ports, panoramic sunroof, voice-enabled assistant, and heated front seats as standard. Higher trims additionally offer leatherette upholstery, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Honda ZR-V: Safety suite

On the safety front, the ZR-V gets the Honda Sensing ADAS package, which includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, and Traffic Sign Recognition. Additional driver assistance and visibility features include Active Cornering Lights and Active Driving Beam technology.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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