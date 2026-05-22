2026 Honda City facelift launched in India; Prices start from 11.99 Lakh

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2026 City facelift at an introductory starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.99 lakh, which is the same price as the outgoing model. The e:HEV petrol hybrid model, on the other hand, has been priced at ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the second mid-cycle update of the fifth-generation Honda City, which was initially launched in 2020. The City continues to be the oldest running nameplate in the company’s product portfolio, which was first launched in 1998. While it was the flagship model for Honda in India, the Honda ZR-V is set to become the new flagship model for the company in India.

Honda launched the 2026 City facelift at a starting price of ₹ 11.99 lakh. It features extensive exterior updates, advanced features, two engine variants, and Level 2 ADAS safety.

2026 Honda City facelift: Engine

The 2026 Honda City facelift is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed CVT automatic transmission, and a self-charging two-motor petrol strong hybrid engine producing 124.48 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT transmission.

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2026 Honda City facelift: Exterior

The 2026 Honda City facelift brings plenty of changes to the exterior. The front gets a massive change with a connected lightbar running across the width of the car. In addition to that, the compact SUV gets a new Blade Eye signature LED lighting system, with Bi-LED projector headlamps and integrated split LED DRL with turn signal, black front upper Matrix mesh grille, a new position for Honda’s ‘H’ logo, along with a wider front bumper with air curtains for aerodynamics.

The side profile remains relatively the same, while the length of the City has increased by 11 mm to 4,594 mm, making it the longest in the segment. In addition to that, it gets 16-inch alloy wheels, whereas the rear profile gets a Z-Edge wrap LED tail lamps with clear lens, Matrix-mesh lower bumper garnish, much like the front grille, and a sporty trunk lip spoiler.

The 2026 Honda City facelift is offered with six colours, including the addition of a new Crystal Black Pearl colour option.

2026 Honda City facelift: Interior and Features

The 2026 Honda City facelift’s interior features a dual-tone Ivory and Black interior, a new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen digital infotainment system paired with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Dark Iron 3D pattern garnish, rear lounge seats, and welcome ambient lighting, among others. Additionally, the sedan gets optimised front ventilated seats with 40 per cent faster cooling, targeting high temperature zones.

The 2026 Honda City facelift further gets all power windows with auto up and down, a wireless smartphone charger, multiple charging ports, remote operations for the AC, a walk-away auto lock, and sunroof control.

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2026 Honda City facelift: Safety

The 2026 Honda City facelift is equipped with a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which the company calls ‘Honda Sensing’. Moreover, the features provided with the Level 2 ADAS feature collision mitigation braking system, active cruise control with low speed follow, auto high beam, lane keeping assist system, and lead car departure notification system, among others. Notably, the 2026 Honda City facelift gets six airbags, vehicle stability assist and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

2026 Honda City facelift: Warranty

The 2026 City facelift is being offered with a 3-year unlimited km warranty, which can be extended to 7 years and 10 years. The former comes with an unlimited km warranty for seven years, whereas the latter comes with a 1.2 lakh km warranty for ten years. Honda is also offering a 5-year or 1 lakh km warranty on hybrid components and an 8-year or 1.6 lakh km warranty for its lithium-ion battery.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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