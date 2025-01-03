HT Auto
Elevate and City get discounts in January as Honda prepares for price hike

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jan 2025, 17:17 PM
  • Honda will not offer any discount on the new Amaze sedan which was launched in December last year.
Honda Elevate City discount
Honda Cars is offering discounts on flagship models like the Elevate SUV and City sedan in January. The discount scheme includes both City and City hybrid sedans, but does not include the new Amaze.

Honda Cars has announced its discount scheme for January ahead of revising the price of its cars. Honda has revealed discount rates and scheme details for flagship models like the Elevate SUV, City and City hybrid sedans for this month. These models are up for grabs with benefits worth up to 90,000 depending on models and variants. The discount scheme will be applicable on these three models till the end of this month. Honda has not included the new generation Amaze sub-compact sedan which was launched last month. However, the previous generation Amaze continues to be offered with discount scheme.

Honda Cars has announced the New Year discount scheme as the Japanese auto giant gears up to revise price of its cars across the lineup. In December, Honda had announced that it will implement the price hike from January 1 by up to two per cent. The carmaker has not officially revealed the new price list of its cars yet. The price hike will impact Elevate, City and City hybrid variants only.

Honda City, City hybrid: Discounts in January

Among the four models Honda is offering discount this month, the Japanese auto giant is offering the maximum benefit on the City hybrid sedan. The flagship sedan is being offered with benefits of up to 90,000 in January. The benefits include cash discounts, loyalty and exchange benefits among others. The fifth generation City, which rivals Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Hyundai Verna, gets discounts of up to 73,300.

Honda Elevate: Discount on old price

Honda is also offering up to 86,000 discount on the compact SUV which rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara among others. The scheme includes cash discounts, loyalty benefits among others. The recently-launched Apex edition of the Elevate SUV will get benefits of up to 45,000. Honda is all set to launch a new Black Edition of the Elevate SUV later this month.

First Published Date: 03 Jan 2025, 17:17 PM IST

