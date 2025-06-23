Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda City Sport vs Skoda Slavia Sportline: Which sedan will you pick

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Jun 2025, 14:27 PM
The Honda City Sport Edition retains its proven 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol powerplant while the Slavia Sportline takes the turbo route, offering a 1.0-litre TSI engine.

As the compact sedan segment evolves to meet shifting consumer expectations, automakers are doing more than just dipping their toes in novelty—there's a growing desire for originality. The latest company to join the fray is Honda with a new Sport Edition of the City sedan.

Launched at 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom), this limited-run model adds a touch of aggression and exclusivity to an already familiar nameplate. But the timing also sets it up for a direct clash with the Skoda Slavia Sportline, a more permanent offering in the Czech carmaker’s lineup. Let’s explore how these two special-edition sedans compare across design, features, and value.

Also Read : Honda City Sport Edition launched with sporty upgrades, prices start at 14.89 lakh

Honda City Sport vs Skoda Slavia Sportline: Design

In order to deviate from their habitual avatars, both sedans underwent a much darker and bolder stance. In the case of Honda's City Sport Edition, blacked-out detailing on the bumpers, ORVMs and grey-finished alloy wheels create a stronger case for its dashing looks. Which does help is having three exterior paint options to provide the buyers some visual flexibility.

The Slavia Sportline, in contrast, opts for a single paint finish—but goes further in execution. It gets a blacked grille, smoked tail lamps, a discreet rear spoiler, and gloss-black wheels. The result? A sharper, more performance-oriented stance that leans into its European roots.

Honda City Sport vs Skoda Slavia Sportline: Features

Step inside, and both vehicles provide a high-tech, all-black interior atmosphere. Shared amenities include rear vents for climate control, wireless phone connection, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, and a wireless charging pad. From there, however, they go their separate ways.

Also Read : Skoda Auto India aims for 2.5% market share in FY2026, outlines growth plan

Skoda provides some segment-first features—a powered driver's seat, a bigger infotainment screen, and an all-digital instrument cluster that further consolidates its premium leanings. Honda, however, introduces something more timely for Indian roads: Level 2 ADAS, which puts the City firmly in the lead for safety tech. Interestingly, it was one of the first in its segment to provide such driver-assist systems when it introduced them back in 2022.

Honda City Sport vs Skoda Slavia Sportline: Specs

Under the bonnet, the two sedans differ in their approach to performance. The Honda City Sport Edition retains its proven 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol powerplant, which makes 118 bhp and 145 Nm, with a 7-step CVT transmission. The driving experience is smooth and predictable, ideal for daily commutes.

The Slavia Sportline takes the turbo route, offering a 1.0-litre TSI engine that makes 114 bhp and 178 Nm, coupled with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. It’s punchier in city conditions and feels a tad more eager to accelerate. Mileage figures are nearly identical, with the Slavia marginally ahead.

While the City is longer, the Slavia counters with better ground clearance, a roomier boot, and a longer wheelbase, giving it a slight edge in practicality.

Honda City Sport vs Skoda Slavia Sportline: Price

Both vehicles are priced within the breathing distance of one another, a 90,000 apart. There's a strategic distinction, however: Honda's Sport Edition is a limited-time release, creating a sense of urgency for consumers. The Slavia Sportline, which begins at 13.79 lakh, is a permanent addition to the lineup, however.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2025, 14:27 PM IST
