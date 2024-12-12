Looking for sedans to buy under ₹15 lakh? Here are five options you can consider
The sedan segment within the Indian passenger vehicle market is currently grappling with slow sales growth, declining demand, and limited options. During the first half of 2024, carmakers faced tough times in India due to concerns over general elections and heat waves sweeping the country. In contrast, it is the rising popularity of SUVs among buyers that has bolstered revenue for carmakers. As a result, sedans find themselves in a challenging position within a market that is increasingly dominated by larger vehicles. The limited demand for sedans has been keeping manufacturers from developing new models at the same rate as they do for SUVs. Most of the sedans available now are luxury vehicles from premium brands, which are generally much more expensive.
Despite the market challenges, sedans are still holding their ground and carmakers continue to maintain a foothold in the affordable sedan market. Although many offer a limited range of models, they have no intention of phasing them out in favour of SUVs. While the prices for these sedans have risen over time, they generally remain below the ₹15 lakh mark. Although the sedan market may have shrunk significantly, carmakers are still competing vigorously. If you are interested in getting a new sedan, here are five sedans under ₹15 lakh that are currently on the market in India:
The Honda City is one of the most recognizable cars on Indian roads, with prices ranging from ₹11.82 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹16.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The City now comes with a single engine option that may be paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT. The 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine produces 117 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. The sedan brings two driving modes - Eco and Sport - and safety features such as six airbags, ABS, traction control, hill start assist, and ISOFIX anchors.
Honda added ADAS with collision assist, lane driving aids, and cruise control to the City with its 2023 update. The Honda City offers smartphone integration with its 8.0-inch touch screen, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, and an air purifier. It was awarded a five-star safety rating from the ASEAN NCAP. If the buyer is looking to stay within the ₹15 lakh mark, the City V** with the CVT is priced at ₹14.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a viable option. Another variant to choose would be the Honda City VX** with the manual gearbox, listed at ₹13.92 lakh (ex-showrooom).
Currently, the Skoda Slavia is priced between ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹18.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It's almost identical to the Volkswagen Virtus as both share the same underlying platform. The Slavia comes with a 1.0-litre TSI engine that produces 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. The other available petrol unit is a 1.5-litre TSI engine that can only be mated to the seven-speed DSG. This one makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.
The Slavia comes standard with an eight-inch fully digital cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It further features ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, auto climate control, and an electric sunroof. The sedan comes with six airbags, hill hold assist and over 40 active and passive safety features, making it one of the safest sedans currently available. The Slavia Sportline 1.0 TSI variant with the manual gearbox is available at ₹14.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Volkswagen Virtus currently comes slotted between the ex-showroom prices of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and 19.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It retains the same two petrol engines that the Skoda Slavia gets, but Volkswagen has kept the six-speed manual gearbox as an available option with the stronger 1.5-litre TSI unit. The Virtus is equipped with an eight-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The sedan further features front ventilated seats, wireless charging, auto climate control, cruise control, and an electric sunroof.
The Virtus comes equipped with six airbags as standard and has received a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP), making it one of the safest sedans currently in the Indian market. The GT Line 1.0L TSI MT variant is available at ₹14.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Alternatively, one could opt for the Highline Plus 1.0L TSI AT model which comes at ₹14.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
The sixth-generation Hyundai Verna costs between ₹11.00 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹17.47 lakh (ex-showroom). The Verna is available with either a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with the latter producing 160 bhp and 253 Nm of maximum torque. There are three transmission options: a six-speed manual, a CVT, and a seven-speed DCT, and the sedan no longer has a diesel engine.
The Verna is one of the safest sedans, thanks to its five-star Global NCAP rating and an array of safety equipment such as six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, ESC, and ISOFIX mounts. The Hyundai Verna also includes an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a Bose eight-speaker setup. Buyers looking to make it within the ₹15 lakh mark can opt for the Verna 1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX Rear Spoiler Edition that is priced at ₹14.93 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was first launched in India in 2014 and its latest generation is currently available between ₹9.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹12.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the only large sedan from the Indian automaker and is offered in four distinct trim levels. It brings seven colour options, out of which there are three dual-tone paint schemes. The Ciaz is driven by the 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine with mild hybrid tech that uses start-stop functionality and brake regen to make more power and conserve fuel. This unit can be mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox.
The Ciaz's cabin is treated with leather seat upholstery as well as a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It features a seven-inch infotainment with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and a digi-analogue cluster. Further features include navigation with live updates, electrically adjustable ORVMs, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. In terms of safety, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz features dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with hill hold, high-speed alerts, auto headlamps, and ISOFIX mounts.
