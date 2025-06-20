HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda City Sport Edition Launched With Sporty Upgrades, Prices Start At 14.89 Lakh

Honda City Sport Edition launched with sporty upgrades, prices start at 14.89 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2025, 12:42 PM
The new Honda City Sport Edition will be available in limited numbers and comes with several blacked-out bits on the exterior and interior for that special appeal.

Honda City Sport Edition
The Honda City Sport Edition removes all the chrome bits for a sportier blacked-out look on the sedan, complemented by an all-black interior
Honda City Sport Edition
The Honda City Sport Edition removes all the chrome bits for a sportier blacked-out look on the sedan, complemented by an all-black interior
Honda Cars India has launched the new City Sport special edition, bringing sporty upgrades to the popular sedan. The new Honda City Sport Edition is priced from 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and comes with several blacked-out bits on the exterior and interior for that special appeal. The new City Sport Edition will be available in limited numbers and takes on the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Hyundai Verna in the segment.

Honda City Sport Edition
The Honda City Sport Edition gets a blacked-out grille, metallic grey alloy wheels, gloss-black ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, and the boot spoiler
Honda City Sport Edition
The Honda City Sport Edition gets a blacked-out grille, metallic grey alloy wheels, gloss-black ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, and the boot spoiler

Honda City Sport Edition: What's New?

The City Sport Edition spruces up the exterior of the sedan with new upgrades. The chrome grille is finished in black, and so is the rear spoiler. The ORVMs get the crystal black finish, while the multi-spoke alloy wheels are finished in metallic grey. The shark-fin antenna is also finished in gloss-black, and there's a ‘Sport’ emblem on the boot of the sedan.

(Alos read: New Honda City Sport teased)

Honda City Sport Edition
The cabin gets an all-black interior with leatherette upholstery and contrast red stitching. The dashboard also gets a red garnish for a vibrant look
Honda City Sport Edition
The cabin gets an all-black interior with leatherette upholstery and contrast red stitching. The dashboard also gets a red garnish for a vibrant look

The cabin sports an all-black interior with red garnish on the dashboard. The seats are upholstered in black leatherette with contrast red stitching, while there are new soft-touch door inserts. The AC vents and steering wheel are also finished in black, with the latter getting red stitching.

Honda City Sport Edition: Specifications

Power on the Honda City Sport Edition comes from the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, and is exclusively available with the 7-speed CVT automatic gearbox. The automaker claims a fuel efficiency of 18.40 kmpl (ARAI certified) on the City automatic.

Honda City Sport Edition
The Honda City Sport Edition will be available in limited numbers and is offered only with the automatic transmission
Honda City Sport Edition
The Honda City Sport Edition will be available in limited numbers and is offered only with the automatic transmission

On the feature front, the City Sport Edition comes with all the familiar bits, including the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice command, a four-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, a dual-pod instrument console with an MID unit, Level 2 ADAS, and lots more.

The Honda City Sport will be available in three colour options - Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic. The new special edition offering is now available at Honda dealerships across the country.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2025, 12:42 PM IST

