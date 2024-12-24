Honda Amaze in mind? Cars you can buy for the price of each variant

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Amaze received its third generation iteration in India just a few days back. The Japanese car manufacturer launched the new generation Honda Amaze in the country on December 4, which comes available at a starting price of ₹799,900 (ex-showroom). Sold alongside the second-generation Honda Amaze, the new generation avatar of the sub-compact sedan wears a significantly updated design and a plethora of fresh features.
The new Honda Amaze is available in six colour options and six variant choices. The sedan is available with a petrol engine, which gets manual and CVT gearbox choices. The launch of the third-generation Honda Amaze on the heels of the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire has given the sedan segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market a boost.
If you are planning to buy the new Honda Amaze, here are other options available for the price of each variant of the sub-compact sedan.
Honda Amaze V MT is the entry-level variant of the sub-compact sedan. For the first time, the base variant of the Honda Amaze is available both with manual and CVT gearbox options. Honda Amaze V MT trim is priced at ₹799,900 (ex-showroom). At this price, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi AMT and the Hyundai Aura SX 1.2 MT are viable alternatives.
Honda Amaze VX MT comes priced at ₹909,900 (ex-showroom). This mid-spec trim gets a significant number of additional features over the base variant V. At this price, the consumers can buy Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi AMT, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ AMT, Toyota Glanza G AMT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor S AMT, Kia Sonet HTK MT and Mahindra XUV 3XO Pro 1.2 MT.
Priced at ₹919,900 (ex-showroom), the V CVT is the base variant of the Honda Amaze with dual pedal technology. For its price, buyers can also consider the Maruti Suzuki ZXi AMT, Hyundai i20 Asta MT and Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta CNG.
ZX is the top trim of the new Honda Amaze. The manual transmission equipped Honda Amaze ZX variant comes as a fully loaded model. It comes packed with features such as level 2 ADAS and rear AC vents. This trim is available at a price of ₹969,900 (ex-showroom). For this price, the viable alternatives are the Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+ MT, Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) CVT, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Turbo MT and Toyota Glanza V MT.
The CVT version of the new Honda Amaze's mid-spec VX trim comes priced at ₹999,900 (ex-showroom). The CVT version of the VX comes priced at ₹90,000 costlier than the MT version of the same trim. However, it has the same features on the exterior and inside the cabin. The only difference is the gearbox. At this cost, the viable alternatives are the Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+ AMT, Hyundai i20 Asta (O) MT, Toyota Glanza V AMT, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Delta MT and the Kia Sonet HTE diesel MT.
The CVT version of the top-end trim of the Honda Amaze is the ZX CVT, which carries all the features of the ZX MT. This variant is priced at ₹10,89,900 (ex-showroom). At this price, the Hyundai i20 Asta (O) CVT, Kia Sonet HTK (O) diesel MT and Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 diesel MT are some alternatives buyers can consider.
