Honda Amaze in mind? Cars you can buy for the price of each variant

Honda Amaze received its third generation iteration in India just a few days back. The Japanese car manufacturer launched the new generation Honda Amaze in the country on December 4, which comes available at a starting price of ₹799,900 (ex-showroom). Sold alongside the second-generation Honda Amaze, the new generation avatar of the sub-compact sedan wears a significantly updated design and a plethora of fresh features.

The new Honda Amaze is available in six colour options and six variant choices. The sedan is available with a petrol engine, which gets manual and CVT gearbox choices. The launch of the third-generation Honda Amaze on the heels of the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire has given the sedan segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market a boost.

If you are planning to buy the new Honda Amaze, here are other options available for the price of each variant of the sub-compact sedan.