New Honda Amaze to launch tomorrow, will rival Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Price expectation

The Amaze 2024 is all set to intensify rivalry in the sub compact sedan segment when Honda Cars India launches the third generation version of the model tomorrow (December 4). The rival to Maruti Suzuki Dzire , Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura will be introduced with a host of changes in its new avatar including major design upgrades, feature additions among others. This is the first time in almost six years that the Amaze will get a major update. It is currently one of the best-selling models from Honda in India offered at a starting price of ₹7.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new Honda Amaze will launch tomorrow. In its third generation avatar, it will get several exterior changes starting with new front fascia and rear

While the Honda Amaze 2024 has not been revealed yet, multiple spy shots have given a clear picture as to what the new model will pack. In terms of exterior design, the 2024 Amaze will carry forward elements from the Honda Elevate as well as the City.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Honda Amaze 2024 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.50 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.91 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.82 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Honda Amaze 2024: Exterior design changes

Upfront, the new Amaze gets a more upright stance, similar to what has been seen with the Elevate, with a bigger grille along with headlights that are similar to the ones found in the Elevate. The bonnet however seems to remain mostly the same with its muscular character lines.

Also Read : New Honda Amaze unofficial bookings open ahead of nearing launch

At the side, the story remains similar, with a near identical side profile, however with new 15 inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Meanwhile at the rear, the biggest difference as compared to the current generation Amaze is the new set of headlight, which are inspired by the ones found in Honda City. However, the 2024 Amaze will get different lighting elements for the taillights.

Honda Amaze 2024: Interior updates

The previous spy shots have also revealed the interior of the Honda Amaze 2024. While the cabin continues to feature a black and beige theme, the Amaze 2024 gets a similar dashboard layout as the Elevate with it being divided into two by a vertical divider in between which also houses the AC vents. Controls for the climate control are also similar to the ones seen in the Elevate.

Honda Amaze 2024: Features expected

In terms of features, the Amaze 2024 gets the same 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system as seen with the Honda Elevate V and VX variants. Additionally, the Amaze 2024 will get ADAS features, making it the first sub compact sedan to get such features. Just like the other models in Honda Cars India lineup, the Amaze will also get a camera based system, however 360 degree is a miss out on the Amaze. Other notable changes to the cabin include a rear AC vent, however, the Amaze 2024 does not get an electric sunroof.

Also watch: Maruti Dzire 2024 review | Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers? Features, drive experience, mileage

2024 Honda Amaze: Engine, transmission

Under the hood, the new Honda Amaze is expected to retain the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It can generate 89 bhp of power and 110 Nm of peak torque. The engine is likely to be offered with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. With Honda discontinuing diesel engines in India, the new Amaze will solely offer the petrol engine option.

Also Read : Elevate, City fail to lift Honda car sales in November, drops 10 per cent

2024 Honda Amaze: Expected price

Given the upgrades that the 2024 Amaze will get, it is expected that the sub compact sedan will get pricier as compared to the current generation model. The current Amaze is priced between ₹7.19 lakh and ₹9.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The third generation Honda Amaze is expected to get a starting price of ₹8 lakh, ex-showroom, and is expected to be available in four trim levels, SV, V, VX and ZX.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: