Haryana flood: 300 Maruti Suzuki cars sink together at a stockyard

Cars being submerged due to a flood is nothing new. However, about 300 cars being submerged together at a stockyard is not very common. A video from Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district of Haryana is rapidly becoming viral, showing many brand new cars being submerged in flood water.

Posted by news agency ANI, the video shows footage from a Maruti Suzuki stockyard, where about 300 brand new cars were parked. All of these new Maruti Suzuki models have been submerged in water for seven days. It was difficult to take them out of there. The footage reveals multiple models, including Alto K10, WagonR, Brezza and Invicto, are parked in the stockyard. The video also reveals that the airbags of many vehicles are open, and the driver's side window glass of many cars has been removed. Water is filled up to the bonnet of these new cars.

#WATCH | Haryana: Several cars partially inundated due to severe waterlogging at a stockyard in Bahadurgarh. pic.twitter.com/9p5C68Kg1L — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2025

The workers working in nearby factories reportedly said that these cars belonged to the local Maruti Suzuki showroom owners. When the water came at night during the flood, they reportedly informed the watchman of the stockyard, but by then all the vehicles had already drowned, and the alarms of the cars were sounding. The extent of the damage these brand-new Maruti Suzuki cars are facing is not clear yet. However, as the video footage reveals, it may become very difficult to bring the vehicles to running condition, as the water level for them is high enough to drown the engine for some models.

The flood situation in the region is getting worse due to the rising water level. It has become difficult for people to live in residential areas. At the same time, several factories in the industrial area in that region have stopped their work. Many factories in the modern industrial area adjacent to Delhi are filled with four to five feet of water.

