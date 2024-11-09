Gujarat family organises burial ceremony for “lucky” 18-year-old Maruti WagonR

A family in Gujarat’s Amreli district has gone viral for their decision to send their 18-year-old to the burial ground instead of the scrapyard. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR, a part of Sanjay Polara and his family for nearly two decades, received a grand farewell as it was believed to be their “lucky" car. According to a report by PTI, the burial ceremony saw over 1,500 people in attendance including seers and spiritual leaders. It also saw a feast after the ceremony concluded.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR, a part of Sanjay Polara and his family for nearly two decades, received a grand farewell as it was believed to be their luck

Grand Farewell For Lucky WagonR

The Polara family at Padarshinga village of Lathi taluka reportedly spent over ₹4 lakh for the burial ceremony, including creating a samadhi (shrine) for their beloved WagonR. The little hatchback, which continues to be an extremely popular model in the country, was buried in a 15-foot-deep pit. The car was driven into the pit through a makeshift slope from the family home to the farm, decorated with flowers and garlands.

Also Read : What is Global NCAP and why is Maruti Suzuki Dzire crash test important?

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR was driven into a 15-foot-deep pit and the family plans to plant a tree, creating the space into a shrine

The family members then completed the rituals and covered the WagonR with a green cloth. An excavator machine was used to pour clay and mud to finally bury the hatchback. Speaking to reporters, Polara, who has a construction business in Surat, told the media he wanted to do something different. He plans to plant a tree at the burial ground as a reminder for his future generations that the family’s lucky car is buried there.

Polara started as a property broker in Surat after migrating from Saurashtra for better opportunities. He further revealed he is now a builder and owns more expensive cars like an Audi. Polara further revealed that he believes the hatchback brought prosperity and elevated the family’s prestige in society.

While cars are an essential part of every family, this certainly takes the appreciation to a different level. While one may argue that the car could’ve been donated for better causes or even scrapped altogether, this is certainly an interesting way to keep it connected to the family for generations to come.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the most popular hatchbacks on sale with over 32 lakh units sold since its launch in 1999

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR was launched in India in 1999 and has been one of the most popular models for the automaker creating a solid reputation for being a reliable, no-nonsense, and easy to live with hatchback. Every generation of the WagonR has been successful with the automaker clocking over 32 lakh units in its 26-year run so far. The current generation WagonR is sold with 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engine options, paired with manual and AMT gearbox choices. Prices for the current WagonR start from ₹5.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: