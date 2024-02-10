How many Maruti Ertigas have been sold in India?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 10, 2024

The Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki is probably the most popular MPV in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga leads the segment with a 37.5 per cent market share

The MPV was first launched back in 2012.

In just one year, Maruti Suzuki sold 1 lakh units.

By 2019, the sales figures were 5 lakh units.

By 2020, Maruti had sold 6 lakh units. 

The Ertiga is sold with a petrol as well as CNG powertrain.

The gearbox options on offer are 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Ertiga is priced between 8.64 lakh and 13.03 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
