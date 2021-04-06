GMC shares more details on Hummer EV SUV, gets modes to steer clear of obstacles

Couple of days after it unveiled the electric avatar of the iconic Hummer SUV, General Motors has shared further details on the off-roader which shows how capable the new Hummer EV SUV is to tackle different terrains and on-road situations.

Starting with the interiors, where a geometric pattern cabin welcomes one. The dashboard is dominated by a massive 13.4-inch infotainment display beside a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster behind the wheel. The Infinity Roof can be completely removed to turn the SUV into an open-roof off-roader.

The myGMC app on the digital display will also be able to show satellite-rendered trail maps, particularly helpful to prepare the driver for what may lie ahead. It is also capable of sharing information regarding the drive dynamics on an off-road trail.

General Motors has not yet specified the size of the double-stacked battery pack that will power the Hummer EV SUV. However, it has confirmed that the vehicle is capable of producing 830 hp of power, much less than 1,000 hp as earlier claimed, and a range of around 480 kms without recharge.

What’s new though, is that the new Hummer EV SUV will be able to carry its own power resource. It will not only help the SUV to recharge on the go, but can turn into a refuelling vehicle for other electric cars if required. The optional generator is capable of providing 19.2kW AC charging.

General Motors says that the new Hummer EV SUV will also come with autonomous driving feature called Super Cruise. However, this feature will only be restricted to selected roads in United States and Canada for the time being.

The real USP of the new Hummer SUV EV lies in some of the off-road dynamics that have been introduced by General Motors for this new generation off-roader. First of them is the Extract mode, which can help lift the vehicle's ground clearance by about 6 inches. This will significantly help drivers to avoid obstacles like boulders on a trail. The Hummer EV SUV has a maximum ground clearance of around 16 inches and has wading capacity of more than 2.5 feet.

Another key feature is the Crabwalk mode which is unique to the Hummer EV, and has been explained earlier as well. This mode allows to position all wheels diagonally by about 10 degrees to clear obstacles that the vehicle may not climb, or even get out of tight parking spots a piece of cake. The mode is however limited to only low speeds.

GMC also claims the Hummer EV SUV now has better manoeuvrability with a wheelbase that is about 9-inch shorter than the electric pickup version. The four-wheel steering mode will help reduce the turning radius of the SUV to just 10.8 metres, which is lesser than a Ford Mustang Mach-E.