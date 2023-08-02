Mahindra clocks highest-ever SUV sales in July

Published Aug 02, 2023

The OEM saw 30% growth in SUV sales over the corresponding month a year ago

 It sold a total of 36,205 units of SUVs last month in the domestic market

Overall, the OEM sold 66,124 vehicles last month, including exports

This is an 18% growth over the corresponding month a year ago

XUV700 reached a milestone of one lakh sales in 20 months

 Scorpio brand achieved its highest-ever sales in a month in July

 The company said it will keep a close watch on semi-conductors...

...and select parts to ensure sustained scaleup
