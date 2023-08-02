Mahindra clocks highest-ever SUV sales in July

The OEM saw 30% growth in SUV sales over the corresponding month a year ago
It sold a total of 36,205 units of SUVs last month in the domestic market
Overall, the OEM sold 66,124 vehicles last month, including exports
This is an 18% growth over the corresponding month a year ago
XUV700 reached a milestone of one lakh sales in 20 months
Scorpio brand achieved its highest-ever sales in a month in July
The company said it will keep a close watch on semi-conductors...
...and select parts to ensure sustained scaleup