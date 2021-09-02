Genesis takes the green pledge, to become an all-EV brand by 2025

The luxury carmakers seem to be rushing fast to become all-electric vehicles brands. Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo have already taken the pledge to become all-electric carmakers over the next one or two decades. Now the latest to join the bandwagon

is the Genesis.

Hyundai owned luxury carmaker has announced its aim to become an all-EV brand from 2025. It also aims to become a 100% zero-emission company by 2030 and completely carbon neutral by 2035. Genesis has also announced its target to roll out at least eight electric cars every year and sell 400,000 units of EVs annually.

The South Korean automaker has released an image online teasing its upcoming eight electric cars. All these electric cars will be built on the luxury car marquee's Two Lines design theme.

As the teaser image reveals, there is a car that appears to be a production variant of the Genesis X concept. There are multiple sedans and a fastback sedan as well. One among the teased cars looks like a wagon. There are multiple SUVs as well. One among them is the newly unveiled GV60. Overall, it is clear that Genesis will bring its electric cars across different segments.

Genesis has also said that one of the upcoming electric vehicles will have suicidal doors. It is also expected to ditch conventional B pillars. The carmaker further said that it will have rotating swivel seats and advanced mood lighting options. The car is also claimed to come with a unique sound system where the occupants will get an orchestra like vibe.

To become an all-electric car brand, the luxury car brand has claimed that it is developing new fuel cell technologies with higher power outputs. These fuel cell system powered vehicles will be sold alongside lithium-ion battery-powered EVs.

In its plan to become a carbon-neutral car brand by 2035, Genesis has claimed that it will innovate its entire value chain, including raw materials, vehicles, and components, extending to all of its worksites and production plants.