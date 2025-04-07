Maruti Suzuki cars to be costlier from tomorrow. Here's how much you have to pay now

India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is all set to increase prices of its passenger vehicles from April 8. With this price hike move, which is the third from the automaker in 2025, after two consecutive price hikes in January and February this year, the OEM will increase prices of its various models ranging between ₹2,500 and ₹62,500. Previously, the automaker had announced increasing prices by up to ₹32,500 across various models from February 1.

Maruti Suzuki announced this price hike move last month and it cited reasons such as rising input costs, operational expenses, regulatory changes and feature additions behind this step. In a regulatory filing, the automaker stated that while Maruti Suzuki is committed to optimising costs and reducing the impact on its customers, it is constrained to pass on some of the increased expenses to the market.

Maruti Suzuki price hike: Which model to be costlier

Maruti Suzuki has revealed the spectrum of price hikes for its various models. The price hike for the Maruti Suzuki cars will vary for different models and will range between ₹2,500 and ₹62,500. The automaker said that it will hike the price of its compact SUV Fronx, which is based on the premium hatchback Baleno by ₹2,500. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S, which is the cab variant of the sub-compact sedan will be costlier by ₹3,000. On the other hand, the MPVs such as the XL6 and Ertiga will be slapped with a ₹12,500 price hike.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the bestselling hatchbacks in the country. It became the bestselling car from the brand in the last financial year FY25 which ended on March 31, with 198,451 units sold. The price of this tallboy hatchback will go up by ₹14,000 from April 8, while the Maruti Suzuki Eeco van will be costlier by ₹22,500.

The premium SUV Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be dearer by ₹62,000 from April 8, the company stated. This means the Grand Vitara will see the highest price hike in the carmaker's range of passenger vehicles.

