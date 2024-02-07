Fourth gen Mini Cooper unveiled globally, will be brand's last ICE model

Mini has introduced the latest iteration of the fourth-generation Cooper petrol 3-door hatchback, marking it as the final version powered by combustion engines in the Mini lineup. This new model will encompass various versions including a 3-door, 5-door, a convertible with a soft-top and a performance-oriented John Cooper Works variant.

Drawing inspiration from the original 1959 design, the hatchback has been a cornerstone of Mini's offerings since BMW revived the brand in 2000. In India, Mini currently offers the third-generation Cooper hatchback with both petrol and electric powertrains and the fourth-generation lineup is anticipated to debut in the country later this year.

Although the fourth-gen Cooper hatchback bears a striking resemblance to the Mini Cooper EV, it sits on a distinct platform and has no mechanical relation to the electric iteration. While the electric version is built on a dedicated EV platform, the petrol variant is an extensively updated version of its predecessor.

The new petrol model will retain the same two turbo-petrol engines as the third-generation hatch, albeit with increased power outputs. The entry-level Cooper C will feature a 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine with a 20 bhp boost, totaling 156 bhp and reducing its 0-100 kmph time to 7.7 seconds.

On the other hand, the Cooper S will be equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, now producing 204 bhp after a 25 bhp increase. Its 0-100 kmph time remains unchanged at 6.6 seconds, still quicker than the range-topping electric Cooper SE. Both variants will come exclusively with automatic transmissions.

Visually, the standard Cooper and Cooper S models are nearly indistinguishable from the new Cooper EV, except for slightly larger front grilles. The familiar circular LED daytime running lights adorn the headlights, while the rear features the recognizable triangular matrix taillights.

Other mechanical enhancements include updates to the suspension, damping system and brakes, providing improved performance compared to the outgoing model, according to Mini.

Whats on the inside

Inside the new petrol 3-door, a minimalist dashboard design places emphasis on the OLED infotainment display at the center. Mini boasts that this is the first round OLED touchscreen in a production car, showcasing critical information such as road speed and fuel economy at the top, with a menu bar at the bottom.

The screen also controls most of the climate functions, with dedicated buttons for front and rear defoggers. Additionally, the gear selector has been relocated below the screen, alongside other essential controls like the handbrake button, turn-key starter, driving mode selector, and audio control dial.

