MINI Countryman Shadow Edition launched as limited edition model

The limited series of just 24 units is priced at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom) each
The model can be booked through the brand's official website shop.mini.in
It will be locally manufactured at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai
The model features an all-black body paint with melting silver roof and mirror caps
It rides on sporty 18-inch grip spoke alloy wheels
Interior features Shaded Silver and Leather Chester Malt Brown upholstery
MINI Excitement Pack features LED interior and ambient lighting
Features include Harman Kardon Hi-Fi speaker system, Panorama glass sunroof
The model is powered by 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo technology