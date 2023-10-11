MINI Countryman Shadow Edition launched as limited edition model

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 11, 2023

 The limited series of just 24 units is priced at 49 lakh (ex-showroom) each

The model can be booked through the brand's official website shop.mini.in

It will be locally manufactured at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai

The model features an all-black body paint with melting silver roof and mirror caps

 It rides on sporty 18-inch grip spoke alloy wheels

Interior features Shaded Silver and Leather Chester Malt Brown upholstery

MINI Excitement Pack features LED interior and ambient lighting 

Features include Harman Kardon Hi-Fi speaker system, Panorama glass sunroof

The model is powered by 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo technology
 It can sprint to 100 km/hr in 7.5 seconds. For detailed report...
