Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch

Force Motors has commenced the deliveries of the Gurkha 5-door and Gurkha 3-door in India. The 5-door version starts at ₹18 lakh whereas the 3-door version starts at ₹16.75 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory. Both vehicles' features and powertrain are the same, but as expected, the 5-door version comes with a longer wheelbase.

With the 2024 iteration, the Gurkha looks modern when compared to the previous generation. There is a new set of bumpers in the front as well as at the rear. On the sides, there is a larger 18-inch alloy wheels that have a new design. Up-front there are circular LED headlamps with new Daytime Running Lamps.

The 5-door version of the Gurkha comes with a longer wheelbase. This has helped in adding rear doors to the SUV which means that the ingress and egress for the rear occupants have improved significantly. In fact, Force offers a bench seat for the second row and two captain seats for the third row.

Watch: 2024 Force Gurkha SUV: More desirable than Thar and Jimny? | Features, Space, Performance, Price

Force Motors has introduced a 7-inch digital instrument console and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system to the off-roader, enhancing its features. The manual lever for the 4WD shifter has been replaced with a shift-on-fly rotor knob located between the front seats. Despite these upgrades, the Gurkha range maintains its simple and practical design.

The major enhancement in the Force Gurkha range is the significantly updated 2.6-litre turbocharged inter-cooled diesel engine. The engine now delivers 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The torque is available in a wider range between 1,400 rpm and 2,600 rpm, enabling higher speeds on the highway. Power is transmitted to all four wheels through the 5-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, the off-roader is equipped with a front and rear locking differential.

