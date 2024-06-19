HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Force Gurkha 5 Door Deliveries Commence Ahead Of Thar Armada Launch

Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jun 2024, 12:50 PM
  • Force Gurkha will go against the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door.
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.

Force Motors has commenced the deliveries of the Gurkha 5-door and Gurkha 3-door in India. The 5-door version starts at 18 lakh whereas the 3-door version starts at 16.75 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory. Both vehicles' features and powertrain are the same, but as expected, the 5-door version comes with a longer wheelbase.

With the 2024 iteration, the Gurkha looks modern when compared to the previous generation. There is a new set of bumpers in the front as well as at the rear. On the sides, there is a larger 18-inch alloy wheels that have a new design. Up-front there are circular LED headlamps with new Daytime Running Lamps.

The 5-door version of the Gurkha comes with a longer wheelbase. This has helped in adding rear doors to the SUV which means that the ingress and egress for the rear occupants have improved significantly. In fact, Force offers a bench seat for the second row and two captain seats for the third row.

Watch: 2024 Force Gurkha SUV: More desirable than Thar and Jimny? | Features, Space, Performance, Price

Force Motors has introduced a 7-inch digital instrument console and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system to the off-roader, enhancing its features. The manual lever for the 4WD shifter has been replaced with a shift-on-fly rotor knob located between the front seats. Despite these upgrades, the Gurkha range maintains its simple and practical design.

Also Read : Force Gurkha 3-door SUV vs Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny: Price comparison

The major enhancement in the Force Gurkha range is the significantly updated 2.6-litre turbocharged inter-cooled diesel engine. The engine now delivers 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The torque is available in a wider range between 1,400 rpm and 2,600 rpm, enabling higher speeds on the highway. Power is transmitted to all four wheels through the 5-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, the off-roader is equipped with a front and rear locking differential.

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2024, 12:50 PM IST
TAGS: Gurkha 5 door Force

