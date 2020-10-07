EQC, Mercedes' all-electric SUV to launch in India tomorrow

Mercedes-Benz is all-set to introduce the battery powered EQC in the Indian market on Thursday (October 8). The launch of EQC will open a whole new playfield for EVs in India and it will be one of the first entrants in the country's premium electric SUVs segment which will see future rivals in the form of Audi e-Tron and Porsche Taycan SUVs.

EQC displays the company's intent to grow a foothold in the premium EV segment. Goes without saying that it will be placed right at the top among costlier set of products by the German car marque. It will pave way for the future EVs in the Mercedes' garage. It is going to be priced upwards of ₹1.20 crore (ex-showroom) and will target a completely different set of buyers.

Unlike the regular ICE powered SUVs, EQC will house a floor mounted 80kWH lithium-ion battery which will power two asynchronous motors, one on each axle, capable of producing a combined 408 hp of power and 765 Nm of toque. This greener powertrain helps propelling the SUV across 0-100 km/h mark in just 5.1 seconds and its top speed has been restricted to 180 km/h. It's claimed to have a WLTP-certified full charge range of 400 km and has a battery warranty cover of eight years.

As per Mercedes, the EQC can be fully charged in around 10 hours using a regular charger unit, while the DC fast charger brings down the charging time (0-80%) to just 90 minutes. The EQC shares its underpinnings with the conventionally-powered Mercedes GLC.

Inside, the Mercedes' all-electric SUV gets a huge 12.3-inch dual infotainment screen and creature comforts like ENERGIZING comfort control, latest generation MBUX system, and massage functionality on the front row.

The all-electric luxury SUV will arrive in India as a CBU import.