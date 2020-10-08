Mercedes EQC electric SUV to launch in India today: Live and latest updates

EQC is Mercedes-Benz's foray into the world of battery-powered mobility.
Mercedes-Benz is looking at offering a number of all-electric products in the times to come and much would depend on the success of EQC.
EQC from Mercedes-Benz is the company's first all-electric offering and it will be officially launched in the country today. The EQC marries the iconic comfort and luxury quotient of a Mercedes vehicle with the new-age battery-powered core that promises to open up new roads of mobility. Mercedes has been eager to join the electric bandwagon the world over but its decision to launch the EQC in India at a time when some rivals still feel the market isn't quite ready is a bold statement of intent.
08 Oct 2020, 09:52:36 AM IST
What does the launch of EQC mean for the larger EV movement in India?
Several car makers still see India as a market not quite ready for electric vehicles. As such, while these companies march in with EV products in other markets, steer clear of India.
08 Oct 2020, 09:51:00 AM IST
08 Oct 2020, 09:32:00 AM IST
Mercedes determined to go all electric
EQC is only the start with Mercedes planning a a plug-in minivan dubbed EQV as well as a compact EQA hatchback.
08 Oct 2020, 08:41:17 AM IST
How much of a Mercedes is Mercedes EQC?
Mercedes is an iconic brand renowned as much for the drive capabilities its cars offer as a luxurious cabin. The EQC seeks to bring in a breath of fresh air to these attributes and while it does not try too hard to turn heads, it does offer a clean profile - inside and out. Oh, and there is a massive 12.3-inch dual infotainment screen on the dash, just in case you were wondering.
08 Oct 2020, 08:26:34 AM IST
Drive the distance
There is a belief that someone buying a luxury vehicle hardly ever bothers about mileage. Well, the mileage - or range in this case, will be crucial for someone opting to consider EQC.
Mercedes says the car can travel around 350 kilometres on a single charge.
08 Oct 2020, 08:16:44 AM IST
Battery powers luxury
Mercedes EQC is powered by a 80kWH lithium-ion battery with a warranty cover of eight years. The company claims that the battery has been tested in extreme conditions around the world and can be recharged from zero to full in around 10 hours while access to a DC charger will sharply bring down that time to just 90 minutes.
08 Oct 2020, 07:52:50 AM IST
Dawn of electric luxury on wheels
EQC is expected to grab a whole lot of eyeballs because it will become the first such offering in the luxury car market here. And while the likes of Jaguar and Audi also have plans of driving in their much-acclaimed EVs here, Mercedes could benefit from being an early mover.