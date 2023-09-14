HT Auto
Mercedes EQE electric SUV to be launched in India tomorrow: Price Expectation

Mercedes-Benz will launch the EQE electric luxury SUV in India tomorrow, September 15, 2023. The all-new offering joins the EQS and EQB electric offerings already on sale in the automaker’s stable in the country. The new EQE is based on the EVA (electric vehicle architecture) and shares its underpinnings with the EQE sedan globally. It’s unclear if the new EQE will be locally assembled or fully imported into the country.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 14 Sep 2023, 16:30 PM
The Mercedes EQE electric luxury SUV takes on the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX in the segment
The Mercedes EQE electric luxury SUV takes on the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX in the segment

The new Mercedes EQE SUV gets multiple powertrain and battery options globally. The base EQE 350+ gets a single-motor, rear-wheel drive setup churning out 288 bhp and 565 Nm of peak torque while offering 590 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge. The more powerful EQE 350 4MATIC gets a dual motor setup that continues to produce 288 bhp, but torque output has gone up to 765 Nm with a range of 538 km (WLTP). The EQE 500 4MATIC is the top-spec variant with 402 bhp and 858 Nm of torque, while the range stands at 521 km (WLTP) on a single charge. All variants get a 90.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, while the 4MATIC variants get All-Wheel Drive (AWD). The EQE also supports DC fast charging speeds up to 170 kW.

Also Read : Mercedes EQE electric SUV to make India debut on September 15

The Mercedes EQE SUV will be positioned above the EQB in the Indian car market and priced well over ₹1 crore
The Mercedes EQE SUV will be positioned above the EQB in the Indian car market and priced well over 1 crore
The Mercedes EQE SUV will be positioned above the EQB in the Indian car market and priced well over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore
The Mercedes EQE SUV will be positioned above the EQB in the Indian car market and priced well over 1 crore

Visually, the Mercedes EQE SUV gets the same design language as the other EQ models. This includes a star-studded blacked-out grille, aero-optimised alloy wheels, LED DRLs running across the front profile, and more swooping surfaces for better aerodynamics. The AMG variants get some aggressive bits including the Panamericana grille, revised bumpers and different alloy wheels.

The cabin gets the new S-Class-inspired vertical screen with the floating digital console behind the steering wheel. There will also be the optional Hyperscreen layout that encompasses three individual displays under a single 1,410 mm-wide panel. The displays will run the latest MBUX OS, which brings a host of connectivity features including voice command, remote start and stop, OTA updates and more. The EQE will be a five-seater offering.

The Mercedes EQE will take on other electric luxury SUVs in the segment including the recently launched Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX. Both e-SUVs are priced well over 1 crore and we expect the EQE to be no less. Mercedes is likely to bring the standard version first, while the AMG version will follow suit.

First Published Date: 14 Sep 2023, 16:27 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes EQE Mercedes Benz Mercedes cars Mercedes Benz India electric cars luxury electric cars

