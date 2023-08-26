Kia's latest electric SUV is here!

Kia has unveiled a new electric SUV called EV5.
As the name suggests, it sits below EV9 and EV6
Initially, the EV5 will go on sale in China only.
Kia has not yet revealed the technical specifications of the EV5. So, we do not know the range and battery figure.
The design of the EV5 is greatly inspired by the EV9
The interior features twin-screen layout. There is a tray between the front two seats for the front occupants as well.
EV5 is 4,615mm long, 1,875 mm wide, and 1,715 mm tall. The wheelbase measures 2,750 mm and it weighs 1,870 kg.
Just like the EV6 and EV9, the EV5 is also based on a born-electric platform.
As of now, it is not confirmed whether the EV5 will go on sale in the Indian market or not.