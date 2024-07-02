Does Renault Duster deserve a comeback in India? Here's five things that say so

The new-generation Renault Duster that was revealed last year by Renault's sister-brand Dacia will launch globally in 2024, and reports suggest that it is expected to make a return to the Indian market a year later. When the first Duster was brought into India under the Renault badge, it stirred up a lot of commotion due to its code of remaining affordable for the mass market without compromising on performance or capability. It delivered a robust ride quality and was designed to provide functionality and value for money. As other manufacturers kept putting out newer models, Renault discontinued the ageing Duster in India while Dacia circulated facelifted variants in the global market.

The latest generation of the Renault Duster is equipped with an all-new platform, new hybrid powertrain options, and an array of new features that aim

The Duster is now coming back with a completely new design and powertrain options, a cornucopia of new features but it will stick to the same utilitarian identity it took on since its debut. Here is a look at some of the key features in the new generation Renault Duster that make a good case for why it should be brought back to Indian shores.

2024 Renault Duster: New CMF-B Platform

The new Renault Duster is built on the new CMF-B platform that is shared between the French automaker, its Romanian sister group Dacia, and Japanese alliance partner Nissan as well. Renault states that the new platform allows for more additional passenger and luggage space than in the outgoing generation. It has been stated to maintain the same overall length of the car while managing to comparatively reduce the amount of road vibrations and noise. Renault says that they have made the dampers stiffer to reduce the Duster’s body roll and that this has notably improved how the SUV performs while cornering. The new platform has additionally allowed Renault to accommodate a hybrid powertrain to aid electrification.

2024 Renault Duster: What are new engine options?

The Duster Hybrid 140 runs on a 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to two electric motors and this setup relies on a 1.2-kWh battery and regenerative braking. (Dacia)

The Renault Duster will feature three engine options globally, out of which two are hybrid. The base unit is a 1.0-litre petrol-LPG engine which will be offered in select markets. There will be a 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid unit called the TCe 130, paired with a 48V motor and a 0.8-kWh battery which aids in fuel efficiency and acceleration. This is the only motor available for the four-wheel drive variant of the Duster and it is limited to a six-speed manual gearbox for transmission duty.

Also Read : Alpine A290 is Renault's new hot-hatch to take on the EV market

Additionally, Renault provides a 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine that makes 94 bhp individually and is attached to a pair of two electric motors. One of these two is a starter generator while the other makes 49 bhp to send to the wheels. This entire setup is run on a 1.2-kWh battery and the system further depends on regenerative braking that Renault says can power the SUV most of the time on the road. While the Duster notably had a diesel powertrain in India before discontinuation, there has been no word on one for the new model as of yet.

2024 Renault Duster: Design and interior

The new Renault Duster comes with a freshly updated interior and reflects the utilitarian theme that has followed the model since its debut. (Dacia)

Renault has brought a fresh look to the Duster with upmarket design elements that enhance the SUV’s on-road presence. The front-end is redesigned with slimmer headlamps with the distinct ‘Y’ shape LED daytime running lights, and these seem to just connect with the chrome strip that stretches across the upper grille. The lower grille is more pronounced and has a bumper placed around it with circular fog lamps. The rear design is sharper than ever with tail lamps shaped like arrow tips and a part of the roof jutting out over the rear window like a tiny spoiler.

Also Read : Seven-seater Renault Duster spied in the wild. Check details

Renault has wrapped the lower part of the Duster’s body in a black trim which the company refers to as a ‘belt’ that protects the car from dents and scratches while on an off-road endeavour. Renault has stated that this trim is made from a new material called Starkle which comprises 20 per cent reused polymer. Renault has gone even further and used recycled material for almost 20 per cent of all plastics used in the car. The company states that the lack of chrome and paint in certain areas significantly decreases the carbon footprint left behind by the car’s production.

Renault has maintained the utilitarian approach throughout the car and it reflects especially well within the cabin. The interior is designed to look quite angular with a lot of sharp lines and contours. The AC vents bear the same Y-shape as that of the headlamps and sits right below a 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment display.

2024 Renault Duster: Off-roading capabilities

The Duster TCe 130 is the only variant to get all-wheel drive with its 1.2-litre mild hybrid petrol engine that is paired to a single 48V motor. (Dacia)

The Renault Duster will come with both two-wheel and four-wheel drive options, although the latter is available only via the 1.2-litre mild-hybrid unit. The 4x4 Duster will have a terrain-control system that brings five driving modes - Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud, Eco, and an off-road mode. Renault stated that the 4x4 Duster will have 217 mm of ground clearance while providing an approach angle of 31 degrees with a departure angle of 36 degrees.

2024 Renault Duster: Safety and tech

The Renault Duster is expected to get an array of safety features such as hill-descent control, a stability control system, ISOFIX mounts, and six airbags. The Duster is further expected to receive the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with multiple safety features, such as emergency braking, two-wheeler detection, lane driving assist, etc.

(Also see: Latest cars in India)

The Duster features a 10.1 central infotainment display on the top of the dash angled towards the driver with an OEM smartphone holder to its left. The Duster further receives a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, along with a wireless charging slot, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and a six-speaker Arkamys 3D sound system.

