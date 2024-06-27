Seven-seater Renault Duster spied in wild. Check details

The Renault Duster is about to get a bigger sibling – the Bigster, a 7-seater SUV based on the same platform. New spy shots reveal fresh details about its design, hinting at a familiar interior and a larger footprint.

Debuting first as the Dacia Bigster in Europe, a Renault-badged version will follow later. Interestingly, some markets might also see a 5-seater variant with a bigger boot for those prioritizing cargo space.

The leaked images, courtesy of Motor.es, showcase an interior that appears largely carried over from the Duster. This includes a multi-function steering wheel with silver accents and a prominent infotainment screen angled towards the driver. While sharing its DNA with the Duster, the Bigster might receive additional features to justify its premium positioning as a seven-seater offering.

Expect the Renault Bigster to be around 300 mm longer than the new Renault Duster, stretching to roughly 4.6 metres. This translates to a longer wheelbase and noticeably larger rear doors compared to its five-seater counterpart. These changes should provide increased cabin space and improved cargo capacity for families and adventurers alike.

The Renault Bigster will feature a multi-function steering wheel with silver accents and a prominent infotainment screen angled towards the driver

Although engine details remain under wraps, Renault is likely to borrow powertrains from the Duster. Internationally, the Duster offers a 1.6-litre petrol hybrid, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid assistance, and a 1.0-litre LPG variant in select markets. Front-wheel drive will be standard, with an optional all-wheel drive system similar to the Duster.

Launch plans

The Renault-Nissan alliance announced its plans to step on the gas in India, announcing plans to launch four new SUVs in the compact segment. This strategic move aims to revitalise its market presence and compete with the ever-growing demand for SUVs in India.

Both Renault and Nissan will contribute two SUVs each, offering a five-seater and a seven-seater option. While a concrete timeline hasn't been revealed, the alliance acknowledges the urgency to replace its existing lineup and is aiming for a swift introduction.

Renault's charge will likely be led by the Bigster. Industry sources suggest this will be their first offering, followed by the familiar Renault Duster in a new avatar. To maintain momentum while the new models are readied, Renault is expected to focus on updating its current offerings.

Also Read : Renault-Nissan's new India strategy include new cars, renewed manufacturing push

Meanwhile, Nissan will pin its hopes on the Magnite facelift, keeping their popular compact SUV fresh in the minds of Indian consumers. Additionally, the much-awaited Nissan X-Trail, a seven-seater SUV, is also slated for launch.

With a combination of established brands like the Duster and brand-new offerings like the Bigster, Renault will aim to capture a wider audience and solidify their position in the competitive Indian SUV landscape.

